Stocks Get Hammered as Traders Hit Risk-Off Button: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks got hit after weaker-than-expected economic data raised concern about the outlook for Corporate America amid a surge in consumers’ long-run inflation views to the highest since 1995.

From consumer sentiment to housing and services, Friday’s readings unsettled investors at a time when the Federal Reserve is in no rush to cut rates. The S&P 500 lost over 1.5% and bonds rallied. A notional $2.7 trillion of options tied to equities and ETFs was set to expire. That usually amplifies price swings. Also contributing to the volatility was a rally in Covid-19 vaccine makers as traders shared earlier reports about a new coronavirus study in China.

$2.7 Trillion Option Expiry to ‘Unclench’ Gamma: Equity Insight

To Keith Lerner at Truist Advisory Services, you put all those factors together when you have a stock market that’s so “richly valued”, and it’s enough for “a little bit of a shakeout.” At AlphaSimplex Group, Katy Kaminski says it just seems to be a “classic risk-off type of day.”

“Is this the start of the correction?” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “Fears of a weaker economic outlook is dwarfing higher inflation. Add in three people have sent us a new bat virus story. Does anyone want to go into the weekend short Treasuries?”

The S&P 500 fell 1.6%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1.7%, led by a plunge in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The Dow transportation index sank 2.6%. The Russell 2000 dropped 3%. A gauge of the Magnificent Seven megacaps lost 2.5%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 4.42%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

To Mark Hackett at Nationwide, equity markets remain in a period of consolidation following an impressive two-year run, with little change in the S&P 500 since early December.

“Beneath the surface, however, there is an interesting shift in market leadership, which could propel markets forward, as the risk/reward dynamics in the international and value space catch the eye of investors,” Hackett said.

Hedge funds have trimmed net positions on most of the the Magnificent Seven stocks, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.

“The latest filings show hedge funds becoming more selective within popular sectors and themes,” the team including Ben Snider and Jenny Ma wrote. Despite the trimming, six companies in the group of megacaps still rank among top positions for hedge funds, with the exception being Tesla Inc.

More broadly, short interest for the median S&P 500 stock has also increased to the highest level since 2020, now at 2% of market cap.

The majority of similar consolidation phases in US equities have ended with a continuation of the bull market, according to Ed Clissold and Thanh Nguyen at Ned Davis Research. The 1962 cyclical bear is the most notable exception.

In fact, the average pattern suggests additional consolidation before moving higher, they noted.

“Whether the last 2.5 months are a consolidation phase within an ongoing cyclical bull, or the start of a bear market, depends on inflation, earnings, and other factors,” they said. “Currently, they support the argument that it is a bull market until proven otherwise.”

Meantime, European equities attracted the biggest inflows since the war in Ukraine began three years ago, according to a note from Bank of America Corp., underpinned by once-strong optimism around peace negotiations.

About $4 billion flowed into regional funds in the week through Feb. 19, the most since February 2022, the note said citing EPFR Global data. It also marked a second consecutive week of inflows into Europe.

BofA strategist Michael Hartnett reiterated a preference for global stocks to US peers, saying markets such as Germany, China, Japan and South Korea are more attractive at a time when business activity is improving. Meanwhile, he warned American markets face a risk from an unexpected slowdown in economic growth.

Corporate Highlights:

The US Justice Department has been investigating UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s Medicare billing practices, a person familiar with the matter said.

Coinbase Global Inc. said the Securities and Exchange Commission has agreed to drop its lawsuit that accused the largest US cryptocurrency trading platform of running an illegal exchange. The agreement is pending commissioner approval.

President Donald Trump told a gathering of governors that Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook promised him that the company’s manufacturing would shift from Mexico to the US during a meeting at the White House this week.

US prosecutors and regulators are investigating a $32 million deal between CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and a technology distributor to provide cybersecurity tools to the Internal Revenue Service, according to two people familiar with the matter and a document seen by Bloomberg News.

Akamai Technologies Inc. tumbled after the infrastructure software company gave an outlook that was weaker than expected.

Block Inc. plunged after the digital-payments company posted fourth-quarter profit and revenue that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Booking Holdings Inc., the parent to travel brands such as Kayak and Priceline, delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter results following a bustling holiday season.

Rivian Automotive Inc. tumbled after warning it’s poised for a first-ever decline in electric-vehicle deliveries in 2025, heralding a new challenge after the company achieved a long-held profitability goal.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% as of 3:37 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%

The MSCI World Index fell 1.2%

Dow Jones Transportation Average fell 2.6%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 2.6%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 2.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0461

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2634

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 149.14 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.9% to $95,251.34

Ether fell 2.9% to $2,648.47

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 4.42%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.57%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3% to $70.28 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,934.02 an ounce

–With assistance from Rheaa Rao, Sujata Rao, Macarena Muñoz, Anand Krishnamoorthy and Divya Patil.

