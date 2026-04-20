Stocks Halt Rally as Oil Climbs on Hormuz Setbacks: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rally in oil drove stocks lower as a turbulent weekend in the Middle East cast doubt on prospects for peace talks between the US and Iran before their fragile ceasefire deal expires on Tuesday.

Equities dropped from all-time highs, with the S&P 500 halting a five-day winning streak as Tehran expressed reluctance to send diplomats to Pakistan for a second round of negotiations after the US maintained its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and seized a ship. Brent crude hovered near $94. Gold fell to around $4,800. Treasuries and the dollar fluctuated.

Iran has no plans to attend the talks in Islamabad — which would aim for an agreement to formally end the seven-week conflict — though a final decision hasn’t been made, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told reporters. Differences remain on a raft of key issues, including a nuclear program and control over Hormuz.

Transits through the waterway have reduced to a trickle over seven weeks of war in the Persian Gulf, as Iran tightens control in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes. On Friday, that paralysis appeared to be at an end as Iran and the US announced a reopening, prompting oil to plunge and vessels to rush for the crossing — only for the situation to rapidly unravel.

“Well, that didn’t last long, did it? The much-talked-about ‘reopening’ of the Strait of Hormuz barely made it through a day before Friday’s tensions came straight back into play,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Still, there’s a sense that both sides might be posturing — talking tough with the deadline looming to strengthen their negotiating hands.”

President Donald Trump said he saw a chance for a deal, with Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner scheduled to fly to Islamabad for talks on Tuesday.

Despite the recent escalation, ceasefire talks between the two countries are still expected to occur on Tuesday and markets still fully expect a lasting ceasefire to be agreed to in the relatively near future, according to Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report.

“Focus will stay on geopolitics and as long as the ceasefire talks in Pakistan aren’t cancelled, markets should mostly ignore any negative geopolitical headlines,” he said.

While investors will keep their eyes on the headlines from the Middle East, the next catalyst for Treasuries could come from President Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, who will face a confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

The former Fed board member had said before the war that US interest rates should be lower, in line with the views of Trump who has repeatedly called for rates to be cut. Warsh’s comments on the disinflationary nature of artificial intelligence had caused a rally in Treasuries, with markets anticipating a more dovish path for rates than under current Chair Jerome Powell.

Corporate Highlights:

Psychedelic-related stocks rallied after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to expedite research and access to the substances used outside the US to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. Marvell Technology Inc. climbed after the Information reports that Google is in discussions with the semiconductor company to develop two new chips to run AI models more efficiently. AST SpaceMobile Inc. sank after Blue Origin’s flagship New Glenn rocket failed to correctly place a payload it was carrying for the Texas-based satellite networking company into its intended orbit. Honeywell International Inc. agreed to divest its productivity solutions and services business to industrial manufacturer Brady Corp., the latest move by Honeywell to reshape its portfolio as it pursues a multipart breakup. Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. bought $2.54 billion in Bitcoin over the previous seven days, marking the digital asset treasury company’s largest acquisition of the original cryptocurrency since November 2024. Some of the main moves on markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7% The MSCI World Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1772 The British pound was little changed at $1.3523 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.67 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $75,029.13 Ether rose 1.2% to $2,309.21 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.24% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.97% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.80% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4% to $87.22 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,821.98 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.