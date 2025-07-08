Stocks Halt Slide on Hopes for Trump Trade Talks: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks halted their slide as President Donald Trump’s decision to delay the start of increased duties on several trading partners suggested that he was still open to negotiations. Treasuries joined a global decline of longer-dated bonds. The dollar advanced.

Following a selloff that drove the S&P 500 slightly below overbought levels, the gauge fluctuated around 6,200. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists raised their year-end target for the index to 6,600, saying they expect the Federal Reserve to act sooner to cut rates while citing the continued strength in the largest American companies.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

“Trade-war headlines are regaining momentum, but that doesn’t mean we’re in for a repeat of late March and early April,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “If there is confidence that negotiations will continue or deadlines will be extended, markets may continue to shake off the headlines.”

However, Kenwell noted, if investors feel that the trade situation could become “more bite than bark,” we could very well see another pullback in stocks.

“Unless the situation really unravels, a 5% to 10% pullback will likely be viewed as a buying opportunity by retail investors,” he noted.

Corporate Highlights:

President Donald Trump called for new rules that would restrict access to tax incentives for solar and wind projects that already had been pared back by his $3.4 trillion budget bill designed to end green energy incentives.

Ciena Corp. was cut to underweight from equal-weight citing at Morgan Stanley, which cited a lack of margin upside in the near term.

Apple Inc.’s top executive in charge of artificial intelligence models is leaving for Meta Platforms Inc., another setback in the iPhone maker’s struggling AI efforts.

Robinhood Markets Inc. Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said the firm is in talks with regulators over its offering of tokenized equities in Europe, after the launch drew rebuke from companies including OpenAI.

Circle Internet Group Inc. was initiated with a sell-equivalent rating at Mizuho, with the firm seeing a 25% to 30% potential downside to consensus revenue for 2027.

Novartis AG won regulatory approval for the first medicine designed for babies with malaria, the latest development in the global fight against the mosquito-borne disease.

Samsung Electronics Co.’s profit fell for the first time since 2023, reflecting the deepening market share losses clouding the memory chipmaker’s prospects in the AI era.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.1702

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3550

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 146.82 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $108,900.06

Ether rose 1.7% to $2,578.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.43%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.69%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.65%

The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.91%

The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.96%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $67.66 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,325.40 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.