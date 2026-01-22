Stocks Hold Gains After In-Line Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The cooling of geopolitical tensions, a rally in the world’s largest chipmakers and solid economic data fueled gains in stocks, with the market holding its advance after in-line inflation data. Bonds fell.

Equities rose around the world, with the S&P 500 up for a second straight day after a dial-back in US threats about acquiring Greenland calmed markets. Tech megacaps were set for their best day in 2026 as comments by Nvidia Corp.’s chief Jensen Huang reinforced enthusiasm for the artificial-intelligence trade. Small caps beat the US equity benchmark for a 14th straight session.

Treasury yields rose across the curve after strong economic data reinforced the argument for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates on hold in January.

The US economy expanded in the third quarter by slightly more than initially reported, supported by stronger exports and smaller drag from inventories. Separate data showed US initial jobless claims steadied at 200,000 last week after a volatile holiday season. US personal spending rose at a solid pace in November, underscoring a resilient consumer.

“US economic growth remains more resilient than expected,” said Lale Akoner at eToro. “Strong growth with elevated yields tends to favor equities over bonds, particularly sectors with earnings visibility and pricing power. At the same time, higher rates reward select income strategies and disciplined diversification.”

Meantime, the deal that persuaded President Donald Trump to defuse an escalating crisis over Greenland paves the way for NATO to beef up security in the Arctic region and fend off any threat from Russia or China. Meantime, Trump said he had a “good” meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and expressed renewed hope the war Russia has started four year ago is going to end.

“The events of the last few days illustrate once again that investing based on front-page headlines is one of the worst investment strategies we can think of,” said Bespoke Investment Group strategists. “If you’re going to do that, save yourself the time and give your money away.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 4.27%. The dollar was little changed. Gold steadied and oil fell.

“It’s been another eventful week for markets, and once again Donald Trump has been right at the centre of it,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “After his weekend tariff comments initially knocked sentiment, traders took a more cautious approach rather than hitting the panic button. That patience paid off.”

President Trump’s approach to Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos has been “effective” and led to a speedy resolution, according to Stifel Financial Corp. Chief Executive Officer Ron Kruszewski.

“I sat there and said, ‘you know what he’s going to do? He’s going to throw it against the wall and you all are going to react crazy,’” Kruszewski said in an interview on Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. “And then he’s going to come and say, OK, what do you want to do?”

Speculation that Europe could leverage US assets to retaliate against Trump’s bid for Greenland has been the chatter on trading floors and at the Davos gathering this week. Greenland’s pension fund is mulling whether it should continue investing in US stocks, in what its chief executive says would be a symbolic stand against the push to seize control of the island.

Trump vowed “big retaliation” if European countries sell US assets in response to his tariff threats related to Greenland, adding pressure on them to stick with an emerging deal over the future of the island.

“If they do, they do. But you know, if that would happen, there would be a big retaliation on our part,” Trump said Thursday during a Fox Business interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “And we have all the cards.”

There’s little sign of foreign investors shunning US equities and bonds amid tensions surrounding the Trump administration’s stance toward Greenland, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.

Team including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou says past days’ headlines have raised questions over the risk of a potential “buyers’ strike” by some countries when it comes to US assets, perhaps concentrated in Europe.

Companies from around the world remain focused on American markets, driven by the money they’re getting out of the US, Nasdaq Inc. Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman said.

“The investment firms are obligated to find the best returns,” Friedman said Wednesday in a Bloomberg Television interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. There’s been a $3 trillion increase in equity flows into the US from foreign investors in the past year, she said. “We just have to continue to drive those outsize returns within our economy to continue the flows coming in.”

BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said there is no bubble in artificial intelligence, emphasizing the volume of investment needed to develop the technology.

“I don’t think there is any uncertainty about AI,” Fink said in a Bloomberg Television interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I sincerely believe there is no bubble in the AI space.”

Meantime, trend-following funds are starting 2026 with fresh momentum, outperforming stocks and bonds after a year of false starts.

A Societe Generale index tracking major trend-following funds has climbed almost 4% in the opening weeks of the year, the second-strongest start on record in data going back to 2000. The performance follows a rally in metals, a weakening yen and resilient global equities, just the kind of sustained price moves these strategies need to deliver returns.

And hedge funds collected the most money since before the financial crisis last year, pushing industrywide assets past a record $5 trillion.

Corporate Highlights:

President Donald Trump’s proposal to impose a cap on credit-card interest rates would slow consumer spending and make credit less available, according to Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is preparing to list its chipmaking arm, tapping strong investor interest in the small circle of companies aspiring to compete with Nvidia Corp. in the hot AI accelerator business. Procter & Gamble Co.’s growth in a key sales metric stagnated in the last quarter while volume slipped, showing that US consumers spent cautiously in the final months of the year. General Electric Co. forecast a full-year profit ahead of Wall Street expectations, signaling the world’s biggest maker of jet engines expects demand for air travel will help it shake off lingering economic concerns. Abbott Laboratories forecast a first-quarter profit that was lower than Wall Street expected and missed fourth-quarter sales estimates after its nutrition unit fell short of expectations, sending shares lower. Paramount Skydance Corp. again extended its tender offer for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, giving investors more time to weigh its proposal to acquire the rival media company. Waymo will start offering its robotaxi service in Miami to the public Thursday, the first of around a dozen cities where the Alphabet Inc. company plans to launch this year. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is making progress on a restart of its sprawling Indonesian copper mine, it said Thursday, after a deadly mudslide shuttered the operation that’s critical to global supply. Target Corp. was hoping that it would get a fresh start with a new chief executive officer, but an immigration crackdown in its hometown Minneapolis is putting the retailer back in a familiar position: confronting a political maelstrom that’s disrupting operations. After immigration officials briefly detained two Target employees who are US citizens from a Richfield, Minnesota, store this month, some retail staffers started calling out of work at several locations in the Twin Cities area. PayPal Holdings Inc. agreed to acquire Cymbio, a platform designed to help merchants sell products across AI chatbots. Terms weren’t disclosed. General Fusion Inc. has agreed to a merger with a blank-check company in a deal that’s expected to create one of the first publicly traded nuclear fusion technology developers. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is talking with advisers about a possible bid for New York-listed wellness company Organon & Co., according to people familiar with the matter. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Chief Executive Officer Jo Taylor said that the pension is “warehousing” capital in public markets after selling several assets within its private market portfolio last year. Societe Generale SA plans to eliminate 1,800 positions in France by the end of next year as Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupa seeks to cut expenses. IndiGo, India’s biggest airline, reported a quarterly profit that missed expectations on one-time charges due to December’s unprecedented disruptions that led to nearly 3,000 flight cancellations and tighter regulatory oversight. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:04 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1% The MSCI World Index rose 0.5% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index was little changed The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1720 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3450 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 158.62 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $89,169.85 Ether fell 2.7% to $2,947.69 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.88% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.49% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.61% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.88% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $59.71 a barrel Spot gold was little changed ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.