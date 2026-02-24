Stocks Mount Tentative Recovery After AI Scare: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks staged a cautious rebound after fears about the disruptive impact of artificial intelligence sparked an indiscriminate selloff across broad swathes of the market.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% on Tuesday, after the benchmark fell 1% in the previous session following a Citrini Research report outlining hypothetical AI-driven structural shifts. Havens such as Treasuries and gold were slightly weaker, but still held most of Monday’s gains. The yen fell as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi voiced opposition to further interest-rate hikes.

The so-called AI scare trade has become a dominant theme for stocks, with selling spreading beyond software to hit insurance brokers, private credit, cybersecurity and even real estate services. The flight is only one trend of broad shifts beneath the surface of a US market that is little changed in 2026 after years of tech-led gains.

Traders also need to contend with a range of other risks, from renewed trade uncertainty to brewing tensions between the US and Iran. Focus on Tuesday will turn to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and consumer data that, in the previous reading, plunged to the lowest level since 2014.

“The AI losers versus winners narrative will hover above markets for some time, but we think that in particular software companies and data vendors are so oversold that it has created a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity,” said Joachim Klement, head of strategy at Panmure Liberum. “Most of these so-called AI losers will indeed not be disrupted that much.”

Corporate Highlights:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. expects to earn about $104.5 billion in net interest income this year, more than it anticipated just last month when it reported quarterly earnings. PayPal Holdings Inc., the digital payments pioneer, is attracting takeover interest from potential buyers after a stock slide wiped out almost half of its value, according to people familiar with the matter. Paramount Skydance Corp. raised its offer to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., extending the long-running battle for one of Hollywood’s iconic studios. Standard Chartered Plc announced a fresh $1.5 billion share buyback as it reported weaker-than-estimated fourth-quarter earnings, weeks after its share price was hit by the surprise departure of its chief financial officer. European car sales fell in January, breaking a six-month growth streak as consumer reticence in several markets overshadowed still-robust demand for electrified models. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 9:28 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1787 The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 155.85 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.8757 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3495 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.2% to $63,128.64 Ether fell 2.2% to $1,823.32 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.03% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.70% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.30% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $71.66 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.1% to $5,168.74 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

