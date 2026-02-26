Stocks Pare Slide as Oil Whipsaws on US-Iran Talks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders lifted stocks away from session lows as oil erased its gain amid signs of progress in US nuclear talks with Iran. Chipmakers sank as Nvidia Corp.’s results failed to inspire investors seeking reassurances about artificial intelligence. Bonds rose.

While the S&P 500 fell, about 350 of its shares advanced. The Nasdaq 100 lost 1.2%. Even after giving a bullish forecast, Nvidia tumbled 5.5%, dragging down almost every company in a key semiconductor gauge. Salesforce Inc. gave a strong estimate for long-term sales and announced a large share buyback, assuaging some fears about AI disruption of the software industry.

The mixed Wall Street response reflects uncertainties swirling around the revolutionary technology. After soaring for much of the past few years, Nvidia has gone cold amid questions about massive AI spending. Meanwhile, traders have been fleeing companies seen as potentially under threat of being displaced.

The reason why investors didn’t launch into a frenzy after seeing revenue, net income, and guidance come in way better than expected is that Nvidia rarely misses on those metrics, according to Hardika Singh at Fundstrat Global Advisors.

“But where it did miss was easing investors’ concerns about its narrowing moat in the evolving world of compute and explaining its gameplan for how it’ll fare in a world of AI disruption that could upend all kinds of businesses from cybersecurity to food delivery to banks,” she said.

Michael Burry, who made his name shorting the US housing market, added to the worries. He noted that Nvidia has purchase obligations of $95.2 billion, compared with $16.1 billion a year earlier. That could be risky if demand wavers.

The S&P 500 lost 0.5%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 4.01%. The dollar wavered.

Oil fell 0.3% to settle at $65.21 a barrel. The US and Iran will continue nuclear talks next week after making “significant progress” in Switzerland, mediator Oman said.

Nvidia’s earnings and guidance were good, but there are still some questions about whether the firm can maintain its huge gross margins going forward, according to Matt Maley at Miller Tabak.

As we move into March, he sees a few issues that could create some headwinds. Whether it be anxiety over AI profitability, worries over the impact of that technology on several sectors or concerns surrounding the private-credit market, Maley said there are plenty of reasons to think next month will be a rough one for stocks.

“However, momentum is a very powerful force in the marketplace,” he added. “So, if we can see a further advance as we move into March, we might finally see the broad market experience another rally leg off of the 2022 bear-market lows.”

Corporate Highlights:

The Pentagon escalated its ongoing dispute with Anthropic PBC, making public a threat to effectively ban the artificial intelligence startup from the US military’s vast supply chain. Paramount Skydance Corp. reported fourth-quarter sales and earnings that beat Wall Street projections, just days after submitting a new bid to acquire entertainment rival Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. JM Smucker Co. said two new directors will be joining its board as part of an agreement reached with activist investor Elliott Investment Management. Celsius Holdings Inc. posted sales which more than doubled from a year earlier following its acquisition of Alani Nu. What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“This earnings season has offered plenty of evidence that the price action has overshot fundamentals. However, none of that matters because not even good news can lift up sentiment — and that’s a dangerous zone for stocks be in. The threat is that risk aversion now spills into the broader market, not just tech.”

—Tatiana Darie, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 4 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The MSCI World Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1801 The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3491 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 156.14 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.3% to $67,332.09 Ether fell 3.7% to $2,023.23 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.01% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.69% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.27% Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $5,198.07 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.