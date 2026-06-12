Stocks Rally Further as US-Iran Deal Draws Closer: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks and bonds extended their rallies as fresh confirmation emerged that the US and Iran are nearing a deal to end their war, alongside new details from the draft agreement.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% after the benchmark climbed 1.8% in the previous session. Treasury yields fell. Brent slid 4% to head for its first close below $87 a barrel since the first week of the war. Shadow markets were pricing a spike of at least 35% for SpaceX on its debut.

In the latest developments on a draft deal, Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency reported that the text has 14 provisions. These include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days, a release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets and 60 days of negotiations on nuclear issues. A Group of Seven official said that a deal could be signed as soon as Sunday.

Traders are keen for an end to the more than 100-day war that has caused the biggest oil-supply shock in history. While President Donald Trump signaled Thursday that a deal should get done shortly, traders have remained wary as similar bursts of optimism have ended in disappointment.

“Markets would believe the deal is reached when we have the actual agreement signed and the Strait of Hormuz can be opened,” said Mohit Kumar, chief economist and strategist for Europe at Jefferies. “For now, markets are in relief mode that further escalation can be avoided.”

Traders in Europe and Asia raced to catch up with Wall Street’s chipmaker-led gains from Thursday. The Stoxx 600 rose 1.7%. A gauge for Asian stocks advanced 2.8%, powered by a rally in South Korea’s Kospi index. UK gilts outperformed as bond yields tumbled across Europe.

In other asset classes, the dollar held firm after a four-day run of losses, while gold and Bitcoin posted small gains.

Traders are now watching to see whether SpaceX can win markets over after making history with a $75 billion initial public offering. Part of the focus will be on whether the IPO leads investors to assign even higher valuation multiples to related businesses.

Stocks linked to the space industry rallied in US premarket trading ahead of SpaceX’s listing, including names such as Rocket Lab Corp. and Redwire Corp. Chipmakers eased after Thursday’s 7.9% bounce in the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor index.

“There appears to be continued investor appetite for technology-related growth stories, particularly those with exposure to AI,” said Tomás García-Purriños at Santander Asset Management. “The pipeline of expected IPOs in 2026 suggests that investor interest in technology, digital infrastructure and AI-related themes remains healthy, extending well beyond a handful of high-profile names.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say..

“The bounce in risk assets will only go so far as it doesn’t sound like the US and Iran have closed the gap on nuclear issues. That raises the possibility of more bellicose rhetoric from both sides and sporadic military action which will temper any optimism of a lasting accord.”

— Conor Cooper, Macro Squawk. Click here to read the full analysis.

Corporate Highlights:

Societe Generale SA has started offering cash prime brokerage for the first time as Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupa seeks to boost its equities trading unit. Flutter Entertainment Plc announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange about two years after the online betting group shifted its primary listing to New York, the latest company to abandon the UK bourse to prioritize US trading. Global banks are curbing hedge funds’ leveraged bets on Asia’s top chipmakers including SK Hynix Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., according to people familiar with the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.8% as of 10:50 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.8% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 3.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1581 The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.07 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7613 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3416 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $63,774.09 Ether rose 0.7% to $1,682.14 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.44% Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.98% Britain’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 4.81% Commodities

Brent crude fell 4% to $86.73 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,223.91 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.