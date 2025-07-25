Stocks Rally Stalls Following Lukewarm Results: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks posted small moves at the end of a record-setting week after lackluster results from Intel Corp. and Puma SE. The dollar advanced.

S&P 500 futures were little changed, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark dropped 0.4%. Intel sank more than 5% in premarket trading and Puma tumbled as much as 19% after slashing its profit forecast. Ten-year US Treasury yields rose two basis points to 4.42% and a gauge of dollar strength advanced 0.3%.

Traders are hitting pause on a rally that took the S&P 500 to its 10th record high in 19 days amid optimism around trade deals and corporate results. Next week is the busiest of the earnings season and investors are looking to the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate meeting on July 30 after data weakened the case for further cuts.

“If we get more hawkishness, yields further up, that indeed would be stoking a little fear on spread valuations and equity valuations,” Max Kettner, chief multi-asset strategist at HSBC Holdings Plc, said on Bloomberg TV.

At the same time, Kettner said the 10-year yield would need to be above 4.70% or 4.75% for him to worry that risk assets were getting overheated. “We are quite far away from that kind of level,” he added.

Monday kicks off the earnings season’s busiest week, amounting to 38% of the S&P 500 on a market cap basis — double this week — according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Trade talks will be in focus as China and the US seek to extend their tariff truce beyond Aug. 12. There’s also speculation the European Union can seal a pact with the US that would set a 15% tariff for most products. The US reached a deal with Japan earlier in the week.

Trading desks at firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citadel Securities are telling clients to buy cheap hedges against potential losses in US stocks as a slew of risks loom over the market’s record advance.

“If you are nervous, the market is making it very easy to rent hedges,” Goldman’s trading desk wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

Corporate Highlights:

Intel shares fell on Friday after the chipmaker reported second-quarter results and plans to make significant workforce cutbacks. Analysts flagged margins as an area of weakness.

Puma cut its profit forecast, citing weak demand for its sports and exercise gear and growing concerns about the impact of US tariffs.

LVMH shares bounced back as much as 5.1% after an early drop, with analysts taking the view that the worst is probably behind the French luxury group

Volkswagen shares rise 4.1%, erasing earlier losses, after the German company’s results were broadly in line with expectations, according to analysts, who saw strength in the core brand group.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:22 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1723

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3450

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 147.68 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $116,459.09

Ether fell 0.6% to $3,716.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.42%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.73%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.65%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $66.37 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $3,341.11 an ounce

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Richard Henderson, Hideyuki Sano, Harry Suhartono and Neil Campling.

