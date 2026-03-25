Stocks Rise, Oil Falls as Truce Prospects Weighed: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks and bonds rose while oil fell as traders weighing the viability of US-Iran ceasefire talks sent markets to a series of big swings.

The S&P 500 added about 1% as efforts by the US to end the war gathered pace, eclipsing news that Iran rejected a US ceasefire proposal and maintained attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab states. Brent dropped to around $100. Treasuries pared this month’s losses.

President Donald Trump has been pushing for talks with Iran in a bid to halt the fighting, with the US compiling a 15-point peace proposal, according to people familiar with the matter. Yet those efforts have been clouded by uncertainty over the structure of negotiations and how any deal would be arranged.

Meanwhile, Tehran keeps signaling little willingness to compromise. A move by the US to start indirect talks is illogical and not viable at this stage of the conflict, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday, citing informed sources it didn’t identify.

“Markets are positioning for a conflict resolution, despite lingering strategic ambiguity,” said Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “Ultimately, Iran’s response to the US de-escalation pivot will decide whether peak fear is behind us or still ahead.”

“There’s really no way to know at this point what the facts are regarding the state of negotiations, so expect more whipsaw action as things continue to progress,” said Bespoke Investment Group strategists. “While Iran still holds some cards, the chips are stacked heavily against them.”

It’s important for investors to not get overly bearish, especially during geopolitical events, which are volatile and can change course at any time, according to Paul Stanley at Granite Bay Wealth Management.

“Any additional indication of a de-escalation of tensions may spark a risk-on move,” he said. “Stocks have a tendency to recover faster than expected from geopolitical events, even if it doesn’t feel like that in the moment.”

Stanley also notes that markets may remain volatile for the next several weeks until earnings season begins in mid-April, as that may help investors refocus back to fundamentals, the economy and artificial intelligence.

Optimism over corporate earnings — the cornerstone of US equities’ bull-market run for most of the past decade — partly explains the S&P 500’s resilience in the face of intensifying fighting in the Middle East. The view is giving bulls reason to remain constructive on US stocks despite growing geopolitical risks, AI disruption and private-credit stress.

Analysts estimate that S&P 500 companies will grow their profits by 11.9% in the three months through March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. That compares to an estimate of 10.9% before the war in Iran started.

Corporate Highlights:

Meta Platforms Inc. is cutting several hundred jobs as part of a restructuring effort that’s impacting several teams at the company, including sales, recruiting and the Reality Labs hardware division. Arm Holdings Plc, which made its name licensing technology to semiconductor makers, said it will sell its own chips for the first time — a move forecast to generate about $15 billion annually within five years. Merck & Co. agreed to buy Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $6.7 billion, giving the multinational company access to a promising new leukemia treatment as it faces the patent expiration of its bestselling cancer drug. Chewy Inc. forecast sales for the year that beat analyst estimates, suggesting the online pet retailer expects strong demand to more than make up for headwinds including inflation and tariff uncertainty. Barclays Plc is scaling back its asset-based lending to smaller borrowers, according to people with knowledge of the matter, after the collapses of Market Financial Solutions Ltd. and Tricolor Holdings left the firm facing losses. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 10:37 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.4% The MSCI World Index rose 1.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1579 The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3372 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 159.11 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $71,388.51 Ether rose 1.5% to $2,181.16 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.33% Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.96% Britain’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 4.84% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4% to $88.64 a barrel Spot gold rose 2% to $4,563.58 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.