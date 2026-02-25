Stocks Rise as AI Trade Faces Nvidia Earnings Test: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks posted modest gains after days of swings as traders await Nvidia Corp.’s earnings to see whether the chipmaker can regain its place as the artificial-intelligence trade’s main driver.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.1% after Tuesday’s rebound in beaten-down software firms. Treasuries fell across the curve, with investors’ appetite for risk weighing on demand for safer assets. Tech-fueled gains pushed South Korea past France in stock-market value. Gold and silver, up this year along with equities, climbed.

Nvidia is facing a high-stakes moment with its latest quarterly results due after the close. The AI bellwether has been underperforming semiconductor peers in recent months, a trend that has coincided with the Nasdaq 100 failing to hit new highs for nearly four months and a broad rotation away from technology stocks.

Nvidia will at least need to beat its prior outlook and set new targets above current Wall Street estimates. While the company has done this repeatedly, concerns have grown that the AI spending wave isn’t sustainable.

“Nvidia’s results are expected to be good given the massive capex announced by its clients, but it’s all about how the market will react,” said Arnaud Girod, head of cross-asset strategy at Kepler Cheuvreux. “The Nasdaq needs Nvidia if it is to limit its current underperformance.”

Yields on Japan’s longer-term bonds climbed further after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government nominated two new Bank of Japan policy board members who are seen as dovish. The yen fell 0.5%, the worst performance among major currencies.

Bitcoin pared some of its earlier gains to trade around $65,500. The dollar fell after President Donald Trump doubled down on his commitment to tariffs, before erasing the move. European stocks rose 0.5%, hitting a record on a rebound in banking stocks.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“Trump’s tariff agenda has been a headwind for the dollar during his second term and there was little indication he intended to soften his approach. He went on to predict that the US would take in so much revenue that it would ‘substantially replace the modern day system of income tax.’ The dollar will likely suffer it he does.”

— Conor Cooper, Macro Squawk. Click here to read the full analysis.

Corporate News:

HSBC Holdings Plc reported better-than-estimated earnings for 2025 as Europe’s largest bank closed out a year in which its market value broke through £200 billion ($270 billion) for the first time in its history. Diageo Plc cut its guidance for the second time this fiscal year as the British distiller struggles to revive demand in the US and China, in an early challenge for new Chief Executive Officer Dave Lewis. Workday shares fell 9% in extended trading, after the software company gave a full-year forecast that is weaker than expected. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. said a new $31-a-share buyout offer from Paramount Skydance Corp. could lead to a better deal than its existing agreement with Netflix Inc. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% as of 9:27 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1789 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 156.64 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.8661 per dollar The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3514 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $65,521.2 Ether rose 3.1% to $1,911.94 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.05% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.72% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.32% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $71.13 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $5,186.76 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling and James Hirai.

