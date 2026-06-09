Stocks Set to Decline as US Hits Iran, Oil Gains: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set to fall as tensions escalated in the Middle East after US forces struck Iran, while technology stocks remained under pressure on Wall Street. Crude oil climbed.

Equity-index futures for Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea all pointed lower as US forces hit Iran after an American helicopter was downed. Contracts for Wall Street benchmarks declined 0.3% after stocks swung sharply on Tuesday. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 1.1% as investors continued rotating out of tech shares that have driven much of this year’s rally.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $89 a barrel after the latest round of attacks. The US launched “self-defense strikes” against Iran hours after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for downing an American military helicopter near Oman, escalating tensions and threatening a fragile ceasefire as well as efforts to secure a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The dollar strengthened against almost all its Group-of-10 peers. Treasury futures held steady ahead of the May US inflation report and a sale of 10-year notes.

Increasing volatility is testing a market that has surged to record highs on optimism about easing geopolitical tensions and the artificial intelligence buildout. With strong US jobs data damping expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, investors now face a key test on Wednesday with the release of US inflation data, which may offer fresh clues on whether policymakers will keep rates higher for longer.

“Exuberance has been building for months, pushing stocks to one record after the next,” said John Cunnison, chief investment officer at Baker Boyer Bank. “So anything perceived to be negative for equities — from higher inflation to even the potential for rate hikes — will knock the market off its footing after a historic run.”

The retreat in technology shares coincided with a broadening rally across the rest of the market, as nine of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors advanced Tuesday. Defensive corners led the gains, with real estate climbing 2.1%, health care rising 1.3% and utilities adding 1.1%. Tech and energy were the lone decliners.

The rotation offered a contrast to a rally that has been increasingly concentrated in a handful of technology giants.

“As much as we love to see tech’s leadership, it would be constructive to see this rally broaden out to other sectors,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “When leadership is concentrated in one corner of tech, the market’s foundation gets a little wobblier.”

While pinpointing the volatility’s cause has been difficult, it’s occurring in high-valuation stocks ahead of massive new equity issuance, including SpaceX’s expected IPO pricing this week.

The prospect of fresh supply is prompting questions about whether investor demand will be strong enough to absorb the new shares without putting pressure on valuations elsewhere in the market.

“Where does the money come from?” said Anthony Saglimbene at Ameriprise. “Some demand may come from cash. Some may come from new retail participation. But institutional participation in a deal of this scale can also require trimming existing winners, particularly in areas where investors already have large gains.”

In other corners of the market, the yen hovered near its weakest level since April, keeping traders on alert for possible intervention by Japanese authorities to support the currency. Gold dropped 0.5% to about $4,240 an ounce.

Attention now turns to Wednesday’s US inflation report. While oil has retreated from multiyear highs reached in April, strong US jobs data last week has increased bets that the Fed will need to raise interest rates.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect annual CPI inflation to accelerate to 4.2% in May from 3.8% a month earlier. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, is projected to edge up to 2.9% from 2.8%.

“The combination of stronger payrolls and uncomfortably elevated inflation has left markets penciling in higher odds of the Fed having to tighten policy,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of US rates strategy at TD Securities. “This has continued to leave yields elevated, though risk-off moves in equities appear to be helping to backstop yields.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 8:20 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.7% S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1538 The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.41 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7784 per dollar The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.7020 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $61,824.02 Ether fell 1.1% to $1,641.54 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.89% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $88.97 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,234.41 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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