Stocks Slide as Mideast Escalation Risk Mounts: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Equities fell as growing speculation that the US will directly support Israel in its war against Iran fueled geopolitical uncertainty and concerns about the inflationary impact of higher crude prices.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index retreated 0.4%, setting the gauge on course for a third day of losses. Asian shares dropped more than 1%. S&P 500 futures also fell on a day when cash trading in US stocks and Treasuries is closed for a holiday.

Brent crude rose above $77 a barrel, extending gains in a week where market reaction to the conflict in the Middle East has been most concentrated in oil. The dollar also edged higher against a basket of currencies.

Traders’ sentiment turned more cautious after Bloomberg reported that senior US officials are preparing for a possible strike on Iran in the coming days. Markets were already on edge after the Federal Reserve downgraded its estimates for growth this year and projected higher inflation.

“If the US does strike, you’re going to see a big knee-jerk reaction,” said Neil Wilson, investor strategist at Saxo UK. “No one will be wanting to make big long bets.”

Trump has for days publicly mused about calling for a strike on Iran. He told reporters at the White House Wednesday that he prefers to make the “final decision one second before it’s due” because the situation in the Middle East is fluid.

The odds for the US to become involved are “quite high at this moment in time,” said Anna Rosenberg, head of geopolitics at Amundi Investment Institute.

“For the US, this is a moment to take out a big geopolitical headache, which is Iran potentially developing a nuclear weapon,” Rosenberg told Bloomberg TV. “Having said that, acting comes with a lot of consequences too. Trump will have to make a really difficult decision.”

Among a flurry of monetary policy decisions across Europe, the Bank of England kept its benchmark rate on hold at 4.25%. While the decision was in line with expectations, more committee members than economists had anticipated voted for a cut. The pound fell.

Earlier, the Swiss National Bank cut its interest rate to zero as policymakers sought to deter investors from pushing up the franc, which has gained almost 10% against the dollar so far this year.

Norway’s central bank surprised with its first post-pandemic reduction of borrowing costs, with officials signaling inflation has been sufficiently tamed to ease constriction even more this year. The krone slid.

On Wednesday, the Fed voted unanimously to hold its benchmark rate. Chair Jerome Powell noted that increases in tariffs are likely to boost prices and added that the effects on inflation could be more persistent. While the median expectation for two rate cuts in 2025 didn’t change, a number of officials lowered their projections.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 7:10 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.1469

The British pound was little changed at $1.3412

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 145.77 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $104,831.42

Ether rose 0.1% to $2,532.75

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.39%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.52%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $76.21 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

