Stocks Stage Cautious Advance as Oil Tops $96: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street staged a cautious advance, with stocks rising as traders tried to look through the potential implications of higher oil prices to inflation as the war in Iran showed no signs of abating.

While most shares in the S&P 500 climbed, the index saw a modest gain. US crude eased from session highs, but futures settled above $96. Airlines jumped after some executives cited strong bookings as travelers rush to lock in fares ahead of a potential increase in fuel costs. Bond yields fell alongside the dollar on the eve of the Federal Reserve decision.

President Donald Trump reiterated the US is “way ahead of schedule” on the war timeline and cited a “very big day” knocking out targets in Iran. He also lashed out against longtime allies, many of which have rejected his appeals for help, as the Strait of Hormuz closure wreaks havoc on energy markets.

The State Department ordered all US embassies to “immediately” undertake security evaluations amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, The Washington Post reported.

“There is a growing sense that markets are trying to look through the current tensions,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Still, markets aren’t getting carried away. If the conflict drags on, the risk is that it starts to weigh more heavily on stock markets again.”

The market’s willingness to trade higher in the face of high oil prices reflects the strong demand for stocks and expectations for strong earnings as well as economic growth, according to Louis Navellier.

“Investors should expect continued volatility until the energy situation stabilizes,” said the veteran strategist. “There’s a relief rally in the future when a return to ‘normal’ energy markets becomes clearer. The sooner the Iran conflict is resolved, the better.”

US stocks are flashing their strongest buy signal in almost a year, according to Barclays’ Alex Altmann. The Barclays’ Equity Timing Indicator, or BETI, dropped to negative 8.3 overnight, its lowest since the April tariff turmoil, he wrote. It reached a threshold that has historically marked “highly attractive” entry points.

The market is trying to find a bottom, according to Rick Gardner at RGA Investments. While the conflict could go on for some time, he says that doesn’t mean equities would necessarily follow suit.

“Stocks tend to move ahead of various events, like wars, well before they are over,” he noted. “Valuations in stocks remain attractive, creating a potentially attractive entry point for investors looking to put new money to work.”

In the countdown to the Fed decision, officials are widely expected to hold rates steady, with attention shifting to how they may respond if the fallout from war pulls their policy goals in opposite directions.

“Risk assets like US stocks and cryptocurrencies have held up surprisingly well despite all the turmoil,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Depending on whether the Fed strikes a more dovish or hawkish tone, that could shape the near-term direction for both into quarter-end.”

Still, with so much uncertainty and so many mixed signals in play, the Fed may be more inclined to stay the course than shake things up, he added.

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp.’s Jensen Huang said the $1 trillion projection issued a day ago for AI chip sales doesn’t capture other product offerings and signaled that total revenue will top that level as the firm pushes into new markets. Qualcomm Inc. plans to buy back another $20 billion worth of shares and is raising its quarterly cash dividend as part of a broader effort to bolster shareholder returns while diversifying its business. Boeing Co. signaled that several performance issues will weigh on its first quarter results, from fewer-than-planned deliveries of its widebody aircraft and wiring defects on the 737 Max to the cost of turning around a key supplier. Eli Lilly & Co. fell after HSBC turned bearish on the stock, saying investor expectations for weight-loss drugs are over inflated. Unilever Plc is in the early stages of considering a separation of its food assets as it looks for ways to further streamline its sprawling portfolio, people with knowledge of the matter said. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 3 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1542 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3360 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.99 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $74,755.43 Ether fell 0.5% to $2,334.59 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.20% Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.91% Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 4.69% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.6% to $95.90 a barrel Spot gold was little changed ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.