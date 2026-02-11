Stocks Stall, Dollar Falls in Runup to US Payrolls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures paused while the dollar fell to its lowest level this month, as traders considered whether Wednesday’s US jobs report would prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates more quickly.

S&P 500 contracts were little changed. The dollar retreated for a fourth consecutive day. Ten-year Treasury yields touched a five-week low after money markets raised the odds of an April rate cut. Fears of artificial-intelligence disruption weighed on European stocks.

January’s payrolls report is due after US government officials, including National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, recently warned that investors should expect lower jobs numbers going forward. Analysts are also anticipating an annual revision to the jobs count, which is expected to reveal a markdown in the year through March 2025.

“We’re still in this sort of, not-really-hiring, not-really-firing mode. But we haven’t seen a clear breakout in either direction,” said Graham Secker, head of equity strategy at Pictet Wealth Management. “Everyone’s very aware of the kind of the K-shape dynamic within the US economy, and the US consumer in particular.”

Gold hovered above $5,000 an ounce. Bitcoin slid toward $67,000, with last week’s reprieve proving short-lived and highlighting investors’ lack of confidence in a sustained recovery.

In Europe, wealth managers tracked their US peers lower amid fears over the disruptive impact of a new AI tool designed to create tax strategies. St James’s Place Plc slumped 12% in London, while investment platforms such as AJ Bell Plc and IntegraFin Holdings Plc were sliding as well.

Weak guidance by Dassault Systemes SE played into fears that the French software firm may be vulnerable to AI, sending the stock lower by the most in three decades.

The selloff in software stocks has been overblown, creating buying opportunities for investors, according to Nannette Hechler-Fayd’Herbe, head of investment strategy for EMEA at Lombard Odier.

“There have been a lot of concerns that AI might be disrupting software companies, but we have held the view that actually, it is empowering them, it is shortening the time for coding, it is enabling efficiencies of workflows,” she told Bloomberg TV. “For us it’s actually been an opportunity to take exposure.”

For Wednesday’s payrolls data, scenarios laid out by JPMorgan’s US Market Intelligence team suggest a relatively contained reaction in the event of a beat or a miss. A sweet spot between 60,000 and 110,000 would give equity markets a small boost, they said. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists points to a figure of 65,000.

For Nicolas Bickel, group head of investment private banking at Edmond de Rothschild, the jobs report and Friday’s inflation data will offer insight into the impact of January’s extreme weather. A strong jobs report would instill confidence in the consumer outlook and help fuel a broadening of the stock rally.

“I really like that rotation personally, because it’s for me the lifeblood of a bull market,” Bickel said. Investors “are just choosing another horse, and means that they have money to be invested, or are confident in the economy.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“The dollar will stay under pressure in the first half of the year as its steep risk premium prompts investors and corporates to take advantage of falling hedging costs. From a fundamental perspective, too, it’s hard to find a compelling reason to buy the greenback.”

— Ven Ram, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate News:

Kraft Heinz Co. is pausing work on its planned separation as new Chief Executive Officer Steve Cahillane works to improve results. Mattel Inc. shares plunged in premarket trading after the toymaker reported holiday results that fell short of analysts’ estimates and issued a 2026 forecast for lower profit. Activist investor Ancora Holdings Group is urging the board of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. to reject the takeover offer by Netflix Inc. in favor of a competing bid by Paramount Skydance Corp. Robinhood Markets Inc. shares were down in 8% in premarket trading after the fintech company reported net revenue for the fourth quarter that missed the average analyst estimate. Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in London Stock Exchange Group Plc as the FTSE 100 index owner grapples with disruption from artificial intelligence and a plunge in listings, a person with knowledge of the investment said. Dassault Systemes SE fell the most since 2002, after the French software company published fourth quarter figures below expectations and issued weak guidance for this year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:34 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1900 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3678 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 153.64 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.1% to $67,204.73 Ether fell 2.4% to $1,959.17 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.13% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.80% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.50% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.2% to $65.39 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.2% to $5,084.58 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

