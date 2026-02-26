Stocks Stall as Nvidia Fails to Add Fuel to AI: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally in stocks is stalling after Nvidia Corp.’s earnings beat failed to ignite further gains in technology shares and investors took big bets off the table as the US and Iran head for a round of high-stakes nuclear talks.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed after a two-day rebound. Nvidia Corp. rose 1.6% in premarket trading after strong results, though questions remained about its sales outlook. Most member of the Magnificent Seven lost ground, while Salesforce Inc. fell 3.6% on a lukewarm growth forecast.

Meanwhile, Brent crude traded above $70 a barrel as US officials prepared to review Iran’s latest nuclear proposals in Geneva to reach a deal. President Donald Trump gave Tehran a March 1-6 deadline for an agreement and has threatened military strikes if it fails to comply.

The S&P 500 has recovered from Monday’s selloff, triggered by a Citrini Research report outlining hypothetical AI-disruption scenarios, though traders are refraining from adding to those gains. With Salesforce’s earnings reviving concerns that software giants could lose ground in the age of AI, investors are treading carefully amid trade uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

“The concern is that the more success Nvidia has, the more concern there is in the market that there is more disruption, certainly to those companies within the software space that are in the line of fire,” said Gary Paulin, chief investment strategist at Northern Trust Asset Management.

European stocks were flat. Rolls Royce Plc jumped to a record, while Syensqo SA slumped on an earnings miss. Bitcoin steadied above $68,000. The dollar and Treasuries were little changed, with the 10-year yield at 4.05%.

For Mohit Kumar, chief strategist for Europe at Jefferies, markets are being “too sanguine” about risks of a limited strike by the US on Iran and an increase in short-term tensions.

“We have reduced our risk profile into the weekend,” he wrote. “Our medium-term view remains bullish and we would be looking to add at better levels.”

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Nvidia’s much-anticipated earnings were solid, but some on Wall Street were disappointed about the lack of details on the outlook and what’s driving it. While this should temper some AI-related anxiety, concerns about competition and the sustainability of infrastructure investments will linger.

— Tatiana Darie, MLIV. For full analysis, click here.

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp. failed to impress investors with its latest sales forecast, signaling that concerns about an overheated AI economy will continue to dog the company. The London Stock Exchange Group Plc, in which Elliott Investment Management has taken a stake, will buy back £3 billion ($4.1 billion) of its own shares over the next 12 months. Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc said it will buy back between £7 billion to £9 billion in company stock over the next two years and raised its mid-term earnings targets Allianz SE reported fourth-quarter profit that met analysts’ expectations, as Chief Executive Officer Oliver Baete plans to return more capital to investors. Salesforce Inc. gave a lukewarm outlook for sales growth in the new fiscal year, fueling Wall Street’s worries that the software giant will lose out to new competitors in the age of AI. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:07 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1797 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 156.05 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.8374 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3526 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $68,581.2 Ether fell 1.1% to $2,077.66 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.05% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.71% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.32% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.6% to $70.46 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $5,189.78 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

