Stocks Trim Gains as Yields Rise After BOJ Hike: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — S&P 500 futures pared their advance as traders debated whether stocks will rise into the year-end stretch that’s typically supportive of equities. Bond yields rose following the Bank of Japan’s interest-rate hike.

Contracts on the US benchmark traded little changed after the gauge posted its biggest gain of the month on Thursday. Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed 0.2%.

Oracle Corp., long a focal point of concerns that the artificial-intelligence rally has become overheated, rose more than 4% in premarket trading. The company is leading a group of investors that signed binding agreements to bring TikTok’s US operations under an American-controlled venture.

Options expiries on Friday represent the last major event before markets enter the holiday period, when low volumes, seasonal flows and limited news tend to bolster stocks. Before that, however, a record $7.1 trillion in notional open interest will roll off across the US options market.

Stocks have swung in recent weeks as optimism over the outlook for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts and a robust economy have clashed with fears that the AI-driven rally is vulnerable to a correction. Some strategists warn that while the broader backdrop remains favorable, volatility may persist.

“While the conditions for a Santa rally are broadly in place, markets may need a fresh catalyst,” said Francisco Simón, European head of strategy at Santander Asset Management. “In that context, a renewed positive trigger — potentially linked to encouraging news in the AI space — could help reignite momentum.”

Still, investor optimism is showing through in near-record flows into American stocks. US equities saw inflows of almost $78 billion in the week ended Dec. 17, Bank of America Corp. said in a note citing data from EPFR Global.

Tech contributed to inflows for the first time in three weeks, suggesting that fears over potentially overblown AI stock valuations have diminished. BofA strategist Michael Hartnett said equity bulls are positioned for the economy to run “hot” next year on expectations of lower rates, tariffs and taxes.

Meanwhile, bond yields rose almost everywhere after the BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s policy board lifted its key rate to the highest level in more than three decades and signaled that further hikes could be in the offing. Japan’s 10-year yield climbed to the highest level since 1999, with the BOJ making clear that the tightening cycle will continue if the economy performs as expected.

US Treasury 10-year yields rose two basis points to 4.15%. Germany’s 30-year rate extended an advance and traded at the highest level since 2011.

Despite the rise in yields, the yen led losses among major currencies against a stronger dollar, as traders were left disappointed by the lack of clear guidance on when BOJ officials might tighten policy again.

“The market had expected a hawkish hike from the BOJ, with the expectation of clarifying its stance on narrowing the neutral rate range and future rate hike path,” ING Bank’s Min Joo Kang and Chris Turner wrote in a note. “However, both the BOJ and Ueda remained quite vague on this matter, which likely caused disappointment in the market.”

In commodities, oil headed for a second weekly decline as concerns over a growing glut outweighed potential supply disruptions. Brent has slipped more than 2% this week.

Corporate Highlights:

Nike Inc. shares sank after the company warned that sales will decline this quarter amid persistent weakness in China and at its Converse brand. BBVA SA said it will carry out its largest share buyback ever as it seeks to draw a line under its failed bid for Banco Sabadell SA. TikTok’s long-delayed plan to separate from Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd. was put in motion Thursday when the video sharing sensation said it’s being bought by a group of buyers led by Oracle Corp. Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is in talks with a northern Indian state to build a commercial nuclear energy project, giving the billionaire a head start in a sector India is opening up to private firms, people aware of the development said. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:21 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1703 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3361 The Japanese yen fell 1.2% to 157.38 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.7% to $87,868.64 Ether rose 4.6% to $2,958.5 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.15% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.89% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.52% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $56.62 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

