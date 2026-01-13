Stocks Trim Losses as JPMorgan Reports, CPI Awaits: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures recouped earlier losses as the earnings season got into full swing and investors awaited December’s inflation data to chart the market’s next move. The yen hit its lowest level since 2024.

Contracts on the S&P 500 pared losses of as much as 0.3% to trade slightly lower. JPMorgan Chase & Co. fluctuated in early trading as investors parsed its fourth-quarter earnings. Asian equities climbed 1% as Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped on speculation that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi might call an election to secure a fresh mandate for her pro-stimulus policies.

The dollar steadied after posting its biggest slump since Christmas in the previous session. The yen underperformed all major peers. A selloff in Japanese bonds pushed global yields higher, with the rate on 10-year US Treasuries advancing two basis points to 4.19%. Brent crude rose past $65 a barrel. Silver climbed further while gold held near a record.

The latest inflation report, corporate earnings and Wednesday’s possible Supreme Court ruling on US tariffs will offer new tests for a stock rally that has pushed global gauges to fresh highs. Traders are also increasingly looking beyond the US, where renewed attacks by the Trump administration on the Federal Reserve have raised concerns over central-bank independence.

On inflation, “there’s always a chance that we get a big surprise above or below consensus,” said Roland Kaloyan, head of European equity strategy at Societe Generale SA. “For the US earnings season, expectations are high but companies have delivered so far. What investors really want is to be reassured in terms of guidance for 2026.”

The US core consumer price index, regarded as a measure of underlying inflation because it strips out volatile food and energy costs, is seen rising 2.7% in December from a year earlier. That’s just a touch more than the 2.6% annual advance in November, which was the smallest since early 2021.

On a monthly basis, economists expect 0.3% increases in both overall and core prices. Money markets have gradually pared expectations for Fed interest-rate cuts in 2026 over the past week on signs that the US economy is performing robustly, with the outlook of a first reduction moving from April to June.

JPMorgan’s trading desk predicts the S&P 500 will rally up to 1.75% if CPI is in line with, or cooler than estimated. A hot report, where the month’s core inflation rises by 0.4% or more, could spur a drop of as much as 2.5%.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“It will be hard for Tuesday’s US inflation data to come in on the dovish side, tilting risks toward higher front-end yields. Traders and the Fed both look to have accepted that inflation will be above target through 2026. It’s also helped that figures in the latter half of 2025 surprised to the downside.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Investors will also scrutinize the credit-card businesses of lenders reporting this week in the wake of President Donald Trump’s threats to force a cap on rates.

“We’re getting at a stage where the narrative about how deregulation was set to boost the banking sector is called into question,” said Laurent Lamagnere, deputy chief executive officer at AlphaValue.

The earnings season may test investors’ growing appetite for companies that benefit most from an accelerating economy.

Money has been flowing from the technology giants into shares of banks, consumer-product makers and materials producers. The bet is that these sectors will outperform as the economy picks up steam.

Big Tech is still poised to be the dominant contributor to fourth-quarter profit growth among S&P 500 members. Tech companies in the index are estimated to show year-over-year earnings growth of 20%, while non-tech earnings expansion is slated to decelerate from 9% to just 1%, according to data from Bank of America.

Meanwhile, oil touched the highest in two months after the US escalated pressure on Iran, while tankers were attacked near a vital terminal for Kazakh crude on Russia’s Black Sea coast.

Gold steadied as markets kept a close eye on the Trump administration’s attacks on the Fed. Bullion traded near $4,590 an ounce, after jumping 2% in the previous session.

Corporate News:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s investment-banking fees unexpectedly fell in the fourth quarter, missing the firm’s own guidance from just last month as revenue from both underwriting and advising on mergers declined. Delta Air Lines Inc. shares slumped as much as 6% in premarket trading after the carrier gave profit forecast for the full year 2026, with the midpoint of the range falling short of the average analyst estimate. Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rise in premarket trading after a KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrade to overweight from sector weight. The US Department of Defense is set to invest in L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s’ Missile Solutions business via a $1 billion convertible preferred security, tightening the direct links between the US government and a major defense contractor. UBS Group AG’s Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti is planning to step down in April 2027, the Financial Times reports Tuesday, citing unnamed people. In an interview with Bloomberg, Ermotti said the proposed new banking reforms in Switzerland go “too far.” Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 7:53 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1659 The British pound was little changed at $1.3464 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 158.89 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $92,015.71 Ether rose 1.3% to $3,130.84 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.19% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.40% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.9% to $60.64 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,591.76 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from James Hirai and Alexandra Semenova.

