Stocks Trim Slide as Alphabet Up 5%; Bitcoin Jumps: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rebound in some of the world’s largest technology companies pushed stocks away from session lows, though concerns about the US fiscal footing still lurked in the background – driving bonds and the dollar down.

The S&P 500 pared losses as Alphabet Inc. jumped 5%, leading gains in big tech. Sentiment was also buoyed by a Bloomberg News report that the European Union was expected to share a revised trade proposal with the US. Wall Street continued to pile into bets that long-term yields will keep climbing, with the rate on 30-year bonds topping 5%. An auction of 20-year Treasuries will shed light on demand. Bitcoin hit an all-time high on optimism around regulations.

Read: Alphabet Jumps as Event Shows ‘Stunning’ AI: Street Wrap

US equities are likely to drive the global rally in the coming months on an improving corporate earnings outlook and a weaker dollar, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley led by Serena Tang.

“TINA – ‘there is no alternative’ – remains a theme for now,” Tang wrote in a note dated May 20. US assets “are – if not simply the best, nor better than all the rest – THE market which will attract the bulk of flows,” she said.

Wall Street kept a close eye on the budget wrangling in Washington, with House Speaker Mike Johnson sayomnh Republicans have reached an agreement to increase the state and local tax deduction to $40,000, suggesting a resolution to one of the final issues holding up President Donald Trump’s economic bill. Still, the accord is causing a backlash from conservatives.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.8%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 4.53%. A dollar gauge slid 0.4%. The South Korean won jumped as local media reported the direction of the currency was discussed at ongoing trade talks with the US.

Read: The Fed Should Prepare Markets for the Unexpected: Bill Dudley

Concerns about rising US debt and budget deficits were reinforced Friday, when Moody’s Ratings lowered the nation’s credit score below the top triple-A level. For many, the message was: Unless America gets its finances in order, the perceived risks of lending to the government will rise. That would make reducing the deficit harder and lift the cost of money for households and companies.

Former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he’s more alarmed by the country’s growing budget deficit than its trade imbalances, and urged Washington to prioritize fiscal repair.

“I’m very concerned,” he said during a panel discussion at the Qatar Economic Forum on Wednesday. “The budget deficit is a larger concern to me than the trade deficit. So I’m on the side of, I hope we do get more spending cuts — something that’s very important.”

“US fiscal matters have dominated again over the last 24 hours, as investors continue to grapple with what the long-term unsustainable nature of US debt means in the near term,” said Deutsche Bank strategists including Jim Reid.

The House Rules Committee debated Trump’s bill for hours early Wednesday, beginning at 1 a.m. Washington time, in order to meet Johnson’s self-imposed Thursday deadline to pass the legislation out of the House. Republicans are expected to soon release a revised version of the legislation that will address SALT and other unresolved issues.

“The budget is like a bad news, good news, bad news joke,” said Chris Low at FHN Financial. “The first bad news, it has been out of control for years — which is why Moody’s downgraded US debt. The good news, the current budget is tracking to stabilize the deficit, and could even reduce it. The second bad news, the budget needs to shrink, not stabilize.”

Corporate Highlights:

Target Corp. cut its sales forecast following a sharp pullback in spending and a hit from tariffs, boycotts and consumer confidence.

Lowe’s Cos. comparable sales beat expectations during the latest quarter as shoppers maintained home spending despite weakening consumer sentiment and economic turbulence.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. tumbled after the Guardian reported the insurer secretly paid nursing homes bonuses to reduce hospital transfers for ailing residents.

Boeing Co. has told customers that it’s approaching a key production target that would signal manufacturing of its all-important 737 jet is back on track following last year’s harrowing mid-air accident.

Nvidia Corp. chief Jensen Huang blasted the “failure” of US restrictions intended to help contain China’s technological ascent, calling on the White House to lower barriers to AI chip sales before American firms cede that market to up-and-coming rivals such as Huawei Technologies Co.

Moderna Inc. said it has “voluntarily” withdrawn its application for regulatory approval for its combination Covid and flu shot for people 50 and over, a setback for the company.

Video-game maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. announced plans to sell $1 billion of new stock to investors.

Phillips 66 shareholders are set to elect two of Elliott Investment Management’s nominees to its board, in the first ever US proxy vote for the activist investor.

VF Corp. forecast a bigger-than-expected loss and warning investors it’s been rushing products to the US to beat the 90-day window of tariff pauses from the Trump administration.

Baidu Inc. posted a surprise rise in revenue after China’s internet search leader fended off intensifying competition in AI and a persistent economic downturn.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. created a unit aimed at guiding clients through geopolitical risk, which Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has said dwarfs any other concern throughout his career.

Medtronic Plc plans to separate its diabetes business into a standalone company, helping the medical-devices company focus on more profitable operations as the US-China trade dispute threatens its earnings.

Toyota Motor Corp. is looking into offering a compact pickup in the US, potentially joining Ford Motor Co. and Hyundai Motor Co. in competing in the growing market for entry-level trucks.

