Stocks Waver as Bond Yields Fall in Run-Up to Jobs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The last full trading week of 2025 started with stocks wavering while bonds rose as Wall Street geared up for key economic data that will help shape the Federal Reserve rate outlook

On the eve of the US jobs report, the S&P 500 fluctuated. A renewed tech slide saw Broadcom Inc. heading toward its worst three-day plunge since 2020. Oracle Corp. extended its multi-session selloff to about 17%. A rout in cryptocurrencies also kept a lid on riskier assets.

Treasury yields dropped amid bets the Fed will lower rates twice next year to support the job market even as inflation keeps showing signs of stickiness. The dollar fell.

Following the Fed’s latest decision to cut rates, the November jobs report — due on Tuesday — is expected to show a sluggish labor market. The reading will also include an estimate of October payrolls — figures that were delayed by the federal shutdown.

The fallout from the longest-ever government closure extended to another high-profile economic indicator: the consumer price index scheduled for Thursday.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran again argued the policy stance is unnecessarily restrictive, pointing to his benign outlook for inflation and warning signs in the labor market. Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said policy is well positioned for next year following last week’s reduction, amid increased risks to employment and somewhat-lessened inflation risk.

With the Fed still appearing to be more focused on labor-market weakness than inflation, we’re likely facing a “bad news is good” scenario for the jobs report, according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

“As long as the numbers don’t suggest employment is falling off a cliff, the markets may embrace soft data because it could lead to a more-dovish Fed,” he said.

The S&P 500 held near 6,820. Most megacaps fell, with Apple Inc. leading losses. Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. climbed. A gauge of small caps underperformed.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid one basis point to 4.17%. The dollar slipped toward the lowest since early October.

Moderate weakness in this week’s US job numbers could feed bullishness toward stocks by increasing the probability of further Fed rate cuts, according to Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson.

Meanwhile, Citigroup Inc.’s Scott Chronert sees S&P 500 climbing to 7,700 points by the end of 2026, with robust earnings and expectations of easing monetary policy at the heart of the forecast.

“A generally supportive Fed is a key assumption in our playbook,” Chronert wrote in a note.

If market expectations are right, that could set the stage for another solid run for Treasuries, which are headed for their best year since 2020.

Against that backdrop, traders are building options positions that would pay off if market sentiment shifts to a rate cut in the first quarter. For now, another reduction isn’t fully priced in until mid-year, with a second one in October.

Stock traders should expect more volatility this week due to the arrival of a slew of delayed economic data, according to analysis from Susquehanna International Group’s Christopher Jacobson.

“This year is a little different given the delayed releases of various economic data points thanks to the recent shutdown”, he wrote. “That arguably sets the stage for greater volatility, particularly this week.”

Meantime, Oppenheimer Asset Management strategists maintained an overweight call on US stocks, saying they “expect the US economy and markets to lead the world economy into some kind of a new normal.”

The team led by John Stoltzfus expects the rally to broaden in 2026 as economic fundamentals remain supportive of continued revenue and earnings growth.

“We believe investors should position to gain from the expected equity rally in the coming year, adding exposure to tech, health care, utilities, and banking for those under-allocated to the US market,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Haefele expects the S&P 500 to reach 7,300 by June next year and 7,700 by the end of 2026.

Corporate Highlights:

Amazon.com Inc.’s business ties with Israel’s military and the US Department of Homeland Security are the focus of a shareholder proposal demanding that the company investigate whether such contracts comply with its responsible AI policies. iRobot Corp., the company that revolutionized robot vacuum cleaners in the early 2000s with its Roomba model, filed for bankruptcy and proposed handing over control to its main Chinese supplier. Oracle Corp.’s aggressive artificial intelligence spending plan has put the cloud computing giant’s corporate bonds under a harsh spotlight as Wall Street searches for cracks in the AI boom. JPMorgan Chase & Co. credit analyst Erica Spear expects pressures on the company’s bonds will persist in the new year. Teradyne Inc. climbed after Goldman Sachs upgraded its recommendation to buy, seeing an AI-driven demand uplift for the manufacturer of chip-testing equipment. ServiceNow Inc. and Adobe Inc. were downgraded to underweight at Keybanc, which sees AI tools bringing a bigger hit to both software firms. Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. received a short-term lifeline from creditors after securing access to another tranche of financing, easing immediate pressure on the carrier as it works through its second bankruptcy in less than a year. Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. acquired almost $1 billion in Bitcoin for a second consecutive week, as the original digital asset treasury company continues to ramp up purchases following the recent pullback in the price of the largest cryptocurrency. Sanofi’s experimental multiple sclerosis drug got hit with two setbacks on Monday: a regulatory delay in the US as well as a failure in a late-stage clinical trial. Sanofi agreed to pay US biotech Dren Bio as much as $1.8 billion, including $100 million upfront, as the French company expands a push to develop medicines for immune-system diseases. Juventus Football Club SpA rose after Tether Holdings SA made a €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion) takeover bid to acquire the Italian football club at a 21% premium, an offer that was swiftly rejected by the Agnelli family’s holding company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is nearing a deal to buy a minority stake in India’s Shriram Finance Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter, the latest foreign bank seeking to build a presence in the world’s most populous country. Troubled conglomerate Novonor SA is closer to a deal to sell its controlling stake in petrochemical giant Braskem SA to a fund advised by asset manager IG4 Capital. ASX Ltd. sank after Australia’s corporate regulator imposed a A$150 million ($99.6 million) capital charge on the firm, prompting the embattled exchange operator to slash its dividend. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:41 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8% The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.4% The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1755 The British pound was little changed at $1.3379 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 155.29 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $86,679.67 Ether fell 2.9% to $2,993.07 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.17% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.85% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.49% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.51% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.84% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $56.63 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,293.70 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.