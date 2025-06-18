Stocks Waver as Traders Shift Focus to Fed Meeting: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks and bonds posted small gains, with investors staying on the sidelines before the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision and release of new forecasts for the economy. Oil pulled back from a near five-month high.

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.3% and European shares were little changed. Treasuries held steady, with the 10-year yield at 4.38%. Bloomberg’s index of the dollar slipped after rising the most in a month in the US session.

Listen to the Stock Movers podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.

Fed policymakers face heightened uncertainty as geopolitical tension add to the inflation and labor market risks that are tied to the Trump administration’s tariff policies. With officials widely expected to hold policy steady for a fourth straight meeting on Wednesday, markets will focus on the Fed’s latest projections for growth, unemployment and interest rates.

“While the economic projections and dot plot could shift market expectations, rising geopolitical and trade uncertainties mean the Fed’s growth and inflation forecasts may lack precision,” noted Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote. “It’s likely the Fed will reiterate that policy is in a good place and that further decisions will be data-dependent.”

Traders continue to wager on just shy of two quarter-point interest rate cuts this year, with the first move fully priced in for October. Fed officials penciled in two cuts for this year at their March projection.

Brent crude traded below $76 a barrel after rallying around 10% since Israel started its attacks on Iran last week. Markets await news on whether the US plans to become directly involved in the conflict, raising concerns about supply disruptions.

“Thus far we’ve seen the conflict in the Middle East having a relatively contained impact on markets,” Ursula Marchioni, BlackRock Inc.’s EMEA head of investments and portfolio solutions, told Bloomberg TV. If we were to see an escalation, “that is where you’ll start to see a transmission mechanism unlocking toward further inflationary pressure and potential impact on growth.”

Other Highlights:

The top US bank regulators plan to reduce a key capital buffer by up to 1.5 percentage points for the biggest lenders after concerns that it constrained their trading in the $29 trillion Treasuries market.

Airbus SE is targeting a higher dividend payments to shareholders as earnings remain resilient despite uncertainty from tariffs and supply chain snags that have slowed deliveries of its aircraft.

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said Meta Platforms Inc. has offered his employees signing bonuses as high as $100 million, with even larger annual compensation packages, as it seeks to build a top artificial intelligence team.

HSBC Holdings Plc is considering telling all its employees to work from one of the bank’s offices at least three days a week.

Saudi Arabia’s Flynas Co.’s shares whipsawed between gains and losses in its Riyadh trading.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 5:42 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1505

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3463

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 144.94 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $104,701.36

Ether rose 0.6% to $2,527.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.38%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.52%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $74.06 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,380.26 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Allegra Catelli.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.