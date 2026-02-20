Stocks Waver With Mideast in Focus Before US Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks struggled for direction as traders assessed the potential impact of conflict in the Middle East and awaited a slate of US economic data. Oil retreated from the highest level in six months.

S&P 500 futures erased an advance of 0.4% after heightened tensions between the US and Iran fueled losses in the benchmark on Thursday. The dollar headed for its best week since November. Gold traded above $5,000 an ounce. Brent crude fell toward $71 a barrel, paring gains since Monday to about 5%.

The US military is deploying a vast array of forces in the Middle East as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure on Tehran to strike a deal over its nuclear program. While the move in oil prices initially seeped into broader risk assets, traders note that recent geopolitical flare-ups have had only a limited impact on markets.

“Geopolitical stories are really notoriously difficult to price,” Marija Veitmane, head of equity research at State Street Global Markets, told Bloomberg TV. “Right now it’s almost impossible to assign probabilities to any outcome, given how quickly those narratives change.”

Traders’ focus will turn later to data including fourth-quarter gross domestic product and the December reading of the personal consumption expenditures index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge.

The GDP report will cover a period that included the longest-ever government shutdown and is projected to show that growth cooled to a still-robust annualized pace near 3%.

The PCE print, meanwhile, is expected to be hotter than in recent months amid a pickup in goods prices. Fed policymakers have already factored this into their thinking at the January meeting, with Chair Jerome Powell saying officials see this as a one-time increase due to tariffs, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Treasuries fell ahead of the data, with yields on shorter-dated notes rising the most.

“In our base case of continued expansion supported by policy, markets are sensitive to inflation surprises rather than growth resilience, per se,” said Francisco Simón, European head of strategy at Santander Asset Management. “From a cross-asset perspective, the front end of the Treasury curve is the key transmission channel today.”

UK gilts outperformed Treasuries and peers in Europe. Britain recorded its biggest budget surplus on record as a surge in capital gains tax inflows and lower debt payments supported the government’s efforts to contain its debt burden. British firms also boosted output at the fastest pace in almost two years.

European stocks headed for a fourth consecutive week of gains, fueled on Friday by luxury shares as Moncler SpA jumped 11% in Milan on strong earnings.

A months-long winning streak and steadily rising earnings estimates have pushed the region’s stock valuations to their highest point in more than five years, prompting strategists to predict that the current near-record levels may be as good as it gets for investors in 2026.

The Stoxx 600 will finish the year little changed from Wednesday’s all-time high, according to a Bloomberg survey.

“European equities have had a strong run and are fast approaching our year end target,” said Beata Manthey, head of global and European equity strategy at Citigroup Inc. “We watch for signs of broad-based EPS inflection. For now, we have a strong preference for domestic versus international-oriented stocks.”

Corporate Highlights:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc issued another profit warning, underscoring the challenge facing Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll as he tries to turn around the ailing luxury-car maker. Anglo American Plc took yet another writedown on its struggling De Beers unit and reported steady profits as its diamond operations continued to weigh on earnings. Bank of America Corp. is committing $25 billion to private-credit deals, joining its Wall Street rivals in putting its own balance sheet behind lending in the fast-growing market, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:20 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1762 The British pound was little changed at $1.3470 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 155.23 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $67,813.23 Ether rose 0.3% to $1,953.6 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.07% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.73% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.35% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $66.16 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $5,029.95 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

