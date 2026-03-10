Stocks Whipsawed by Oil Volatility as War Drags On: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A fresh bout of volatility whipsawed stocks as traders parsed conflicting signals about the outlook for oil supplies as the war in Iran rattles global energy markets.

The S&P 500 swung between gains and losses. US crude trimmed a plunge that briefly drove it below $80 as the White House said the US hasn’t escorted a tanker through the Straight of Hormuz. The move was earlier posted by Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s office on social media before being deleted. Oil was still down 12% as big economies mull deploying stockpiles to avoid a crunch.

Fears that a deeper supply shock would rekindle inflation and slam the brakes on the global economy have kept a lid on the bond market. Treasuries came under renewed pressure amid a slew of corporate debt sales. The dollar fell.

Almost all commercial trade through Hormuz halted after the Iran war began. That stopped tankers from exiting the gulf, filling storage and causing producers to cut output sharply. With Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates all pumping millions of barrels less oil each day, the need to resume normal traffic is pressing.

The US and Iran escalated attacks in the 11th day of the war as oil markets saw fresh volatility and the Trump administration said it’s keeping open options to address energy market volatility.

“While traders welcomed the sudden drop in oil prices, the geopolitical backdrop remains far from stable, leaving markets vulnerable to further volatility,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com.

Investors betting on a hawkish response to rising oil prices could be misreading the Federal Reserve, according to Bank of America Corp., which warns that supply shocks can also result in periods of stable interest rates and even deep cuts.

An energy shock isn’t necessarily hawkish, US economist Aditya Bhave noted, because it can create tension between the central bank’s mandates to promote stable prices and support employment.

Corporate Highlights:

Boeing Co. said a wiring flaw found on its 737 Max will delay some deliveries of its cashcow narrowbody jet. Alphabet Inc.’s Google is introducing AI agents across the Pentagon’s three million-strong workforce to automate routine jobs, according to a senior defense official. Nvidia Corp. is making a new investment in Thinking Machines Lab, a company founded by former OpenAI executive Mira Murati. Amazon.com Inc. kicked off what is likely to be one of the biggest corporate bond offerings ever, in the latest blockbuster fundraising to pay for the AI boom. Salesforce Inc. is planning to sell as much as $25 billion of debt to fund a share buyback, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Honeywell Aerospace Inc. began its inaugural US investment-grade bond sale, targeting as much as $16 billion as it prepares for a planned spinoff. Bunge Global SA announced a $3 billion share repurchase plan as the crop trader continues to benefit from its recent acquisition of Viterra. Bill Ackman is returning to the IPO market with a combined offering for his hedge fund manager and a new closed-end fund. AT&T Inc. said it will spend more than $250 billion in five years to expand its telecom infrastructure and business operations. Kohl’s Corp. rebounded after the struggling department-store chain said it was pleased with its performance this year. Novo Nordisk A/S got a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for not reporting all suspected side effects in patients who took Ozempic. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 2:51 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI World Index rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1632 The British pound was unchanged at $1.3437 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.82 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $70,183.54 Ether rose 1% to $2,046 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.14% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 4.55% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 12% to $83.75 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.3% to $5,203.36 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.