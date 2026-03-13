Stocks Wipe Out Gains, Brent Rises as War Rages On: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Volatility gripped Wall Street, with stocks erasing gains as the war in Iran showed no signs of easing. Brent topped $100. Bond traders revived bets on policy easing after sluggish economic data.

The S&P 500 erased a nearly 1% advance as the Wall Street Journal reported the Pentagon is moving a Marine expeditionary unit to the Middle East, with Iran stepping up its attacks on the Strait of Hormuz. Concerns about the inflationary impacts of higher energy costs weighed on Treasuries, but short-dated notes outperformed as traders almost fully priced in a Federal Reserve rate cut this year. A gauge of megacaps extended a plunge from a record to 10%. The dollar was set for the highest since December.

The US increased strikes on Iran to unprecedented levels as the war that’s engulfed the Middle East hit the two-week mark and continued to upend global markets. While recent comments from President Donald Trump and Iran’s new leader have suggested there will be no letup in the conflict any time soon, pressure is building in the US for a de-escalation amid the surge in oil prices.

“There are two paths at this time for markets and the better outcome is a shorter war,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management. “Likewise, if the length of the military conflict stretches out much longer than expected, we could see even more negative impacts on the markets.”

The US issued a second authorization letting countries buy more Russian oil that’s stuck on tankers due to sanctions, part of the White House’s push to prevent prices from surging.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday marked the largest attacks against the Islamic Republic, putting the total number of targets hit by the US-Israeli alliance since the beginning of the war at around 15,000. Iran’s new supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured, he noted.

“On a very-short-term basis, it will likely continue to be a ‘headlines-driven’ market,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “Investors are staring to worry that the situation in the Middle East could drag on for a long enough period of time for it to have an impact on the economy.”

In the countdown to next week’s Fed decision, traders kept a close eye on a batch of economic reports. Consumer spending barely rose in January after gross domestic product was weaker than previously reported at the end of last year, suggesting the economy lost some momentum before the war with Iran.

Separate data showed job openings rose in January and layoffs fell, signaling that demand for workers was improving before the labor market showed signs of weakness. The core personal consumption expenditures price index — the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — matched estimates. Consumer sentiment hit a three-month low.

Officials are widely expected to hold rates steady on Wednesday, and traders will focus on any potential change in the central bank’s outlook to incorporate the impacts of the conflict in Iran.

“Despite signs of economic softening, more sticky inflation data simply strengthens the idea that the Fed will remain on the sidelines,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Underlying inflation pressures will continue to boil under the surface and next month’s print will also be elevated, impacted by the war in the middle east, according to Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial.

“We expect the Fed to highlight the uncertainty on both sides of the mandate,” he added. “Inflation will be impacted by the war and unemployment will be impacted by the disruptions in the labor market. Expect to see some important revisions in the upcoming Summary of Economic Projections next week.”

The spike in oil prices and growing concerns around private credit are causing market activity to resemble the lead-up to the global financial crisis, according to Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett.

The strategist flagged how oil doubled to $140 a barrel by August 2008 from $70 in July 2007, accompanied by the start of the “subprime tremors” that engulfed the likes of Northern Rock and Bear Stearns.

Corporate Highlights:

Charles Schwab Corp. expects revenue growth of around 16% for the first quarter as retail investors remain engaged despite uncertainty about the direction of the economy and the war in the Middle East. Boeing Co. is repairing damaged wiring in as many as 25 undelivered 737 Max jets, disrupting near-term deliveries of the aircraft, people familiar with the matter said. Apple Inc. is lowering the fees it collects from app developers in China, a concession in a hugely lucrative market where it faced the risk of antitrust intervention. Adobe Inc. Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen will resign from his position atop the creative software giant amid deep skepticism about the company’s ability to thrive in the AI era. Carvana Co.’s board approved a 5-for-1 stock split, a move to bring down the automotive retailer’s lofty share price following a staggering multiyear rally from the depths of the pandemic. Ulta Beauty Inc. offered guidance for the current year that was toward the low end of Wall Street’s expectations. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 12:03 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% The MSCI World Index fell 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5% The euro fell 0.6% to $1.1448 The British pound fell 0.7% to $1.3244 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 159.55 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.1% to $71,687.57 Ether rose 3% to $2,125.45 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.28% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.97% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.82% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $96.63 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.9% to $5,031.85 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.