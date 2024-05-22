Sweden plans $7 billion military support frame for Ukraine in 2024-2026

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The Swedish government has agreed with its support party to create a three-year framework for military support to Ukraine totalling 75 billion crowns ($7.01 billion), it said on Wednesday.

“In order to strengthen the Swedish support to Ukraine, and increase the long-term perspective, the government and the Sweden Democrats have agreed to introduce a framework for the military support to Ukraine for the years 2024–2026,” it said in a statement.

The 75 billion crowns will be equally divided over the three years. Including the proposed addition, Sweden’s total planned military and other support to Ukraine will amount to over 100 billion crowns, it said.

($1 = 10.6914 Swedish crowns)