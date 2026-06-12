Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
In Switzerland, it is not uncommon for French- and German-speakers to switch to English in order to understand one another. It even happens within our own company.
To prevent this from becoming the norm, Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider wants to make it compulsory for cantons to teach a second national language at primary school level.
But what about Italian-speakers? They are often expected to learn one, if not two, other national languages. And I have not even mentioned Romansh-speakers.
Enjoy the read,
Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider had promised to act if the cantons failed to resolve the language issue themselves – and she has now done so. On Friday, the she launched a consultation on a draft law aimed at making the teaching of a second national language compulsory at primary school level.
The government minister from canton Jura presented two options. The first would enshrine in the Languages Act the teaching of two foreign languages in primary school: one national language and English. The second would establish a minimum requirement that a second national language be taught from primary school onwards.
The federal government says it is “concerned” by decisions in some German-speaking cantons to postpone teaching a second national language until secondary school. Such a move “jeopardises educational harmonisation and national cohesion”, it argues.
Baume-Schneider stressed that the issue goes beyond education. “It calls into question our country’s multilingualism. Just because maths is difficult doesn’t mean we stop teaching it,” she said.
Despite its reluctance, the Swiss federal government has decided to move ahead with a ban on Hezbollah, following the model adopted for Hamas. A draft law was sent out for consultation on Friday.
The government wants to amend legislation introduced in 2024 that bans Hamas by adding Hezbollah to the list. It notes that the Lebanese Islamist organisation has launched attacks on northern Israel for years and intensified its activities following the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed.
The proposal responds to a parliamentary mandate. During parliamentary debates, however, the government opposed calls to ban Hezbollah, arguing that the Hamas ban should not mark a broader shift in Switzerland’s traditionally cautious approach to outlawing organisations.
Under the proposal, membership of or support for the organisations would be punishable by law. Individuals supporting the groups could face prison sentences of up to ten years, while those exercising a leadership role could face up to twenty years.
With less than two days to go before the G7 summit begins, Geneva has largely disappeared behind yellow protective barriers, while the dispute between Bern and Paris over who should pay the bill continues. Meanwhile, the anti-G7 counter-summit gets under way today.
Shops, historic buildings and even university facilities have been covered with protective hoardings designed to limit potential damage during demonstrations. Several border crossings between Switzerland and France have been closed, and around 14,000 security personnel have been mobilised ahead of the summit, which opens on Monday. The goal is clear: avoid a repeat of the violence that marked the G8 summit in 2003.
Politically, no agreement has yet been reached on how the costs should be shared. According to 24 Heures, several politicians want France to cover all or part of the expenses associated with “its” G7 summit. Geneva parliamentarian Vincent Maître of the Radical-Liberal Party has submitted a motion urging the federal government to pursue the matter.
An international summit inevitably attracts protest. The No-G7 coalition opens its counter-summit in Geneva this evening with a series of meetings and discussions focused on opposition to imperialism, colonialism and repression. A large demonstration is planned for Sunday afternoon.
After a period of relative calm, political and media tensions surrounding the Crans-Montana tragedy have resurfaced in Italy. At the centre of the controversy is the Moretti family’s effort to re-open two restaurants they own in the region.
Six months after the fire that claimed 41 lives, the owners of Le Constellation bar are seeking permission to re-open two other establishments: Senso in Crans-Montana and Le Vieux Chalet in Lens. With no income since New Year’s Day and criminal proceedings still ongoing, the parents of two young children say they are trying to rebuild their livelihood.
The prospect has triggered strong reactions in Italy, Swiss public broadcaster RTS reported on Friday. Italian media have once again focused on the aftermath of the tragedy, with particularly harsh criticism directed at Jessica Moretti, who has been labelled a “liar”, an “actress” and accused of shedding “crocodile tears”.
The Italian ambassador to Switzerland has even been asked to intervene to prevent the re-opening of Le Vieux Chalet. Although he has no authority to do so, he suggested that victims’ families launch a petition opposing the move. RTS says it has found no evidence that such a petition exists.
Translated using AI/amva/sb
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