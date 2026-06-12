Dear Swiss Abroad,

In Switzerland, it is not uncommon for French- and German-speakers to switch to English in order to understand one another. It even happens within our own company.

To prevent this from becoming the norm, Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider wants to make it compulsory for cantons to teach a second national language at primary school level.

But what about Italian-speakers? They are often expected to learn one, if not two, other national languages. And I have not even mentioned Romansh-speakers.

Enjoy the read,