Switzerland Today – vote edition

Members of a cross-party alliance who campaigned against the Swiss People’s Party’s “No to ten million” immigration initiative in Bern on June 14, 2026.

Swiss voters have rejected the ‘No to 10 million’ immigration initiative by 55% to 45%.

The Swiss People’s Party initiative dominated the campaign and attracted international attention, with coverage from outlets including CNNExternal link and the BBCExternal link. Because of its potential implications for Swiss-EU relations, some commentators had dubbed it “Swexit”.

During the campaign, the right-wing People’s Party presented the proposal as a sustainability initiative aimed at limiting population growth. Opponents, meanwhile, warned it would bring “chaos” and create uncertainty, potentially jeopardising Switzerland’s bilateral agreements with the EU.

Analysts cited a range of reasons for the final result. While concerns about population growth remain widespread, many voters were unconvinced by the proposal itself.

“The population is concerned about growth, but people were not convinced by the solution proposed,” Urs Bieri of polling institute gfs.bern told Swiss public broadcaster SRF. He added that voters were also concerned about labour shortages, particularly in sectors such as healthcare and elderly care. In the most recent poll by the gfs.bern research institute two weeks ahead of the ballot 52% of voters rejected the initiative.

“There is also a feeling that, in the current international environment, it is not sensible for a small country to take such a step,” Bieri said.

Social Democratic Party co-president Cédric Wermuth argued that uncertainty abroad also influenced the result. “In the days of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [US President Donald] Trump, it was unthinkable that anyone would want to shake up the bilateral approach,” he told SRF.

Monika Rühl, president of the Swiss business federation economiesuisse, described Sunday’s result as an important signal for Switzerland’s relationship with the EU and for businesses that rely on workers from neighbouring countries.

Although the initiative was rejected, both supporters and opponents acknowledge that concerns about population growth remain politically salient. Immigration is likely to remain a central political issue, particularly as Switzerland’s population continues to grow.

“The countryside clearly voted yes, but the cities tipped the balance,” People’s Party President Marcel Dettling told SRF.

The initiative was the latest in a series of proposals aimed at limiting immigration. Similar debates have surfaced repeatedly over the past six decades, beginning with initiatives targeting Italian workers during Switzerland’s post-war economic boom.