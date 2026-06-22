The Bürgenstock once again became the stage for world politics: despite deep mistrust between the US and Iran, direct talks took place and initial agreements have been reached for the next 60 days.

While Switzerland held its breath, the US and Iran negotiated for hours at Bürgenstock over the weekend. The meeting had actually been scheduled for Friday, but US President Donald Trump’s premature signing of the agreement and mutual mistrust between the parties had caused a delay.

US Vice-President JD Vance arrived at Bürgenstock early on Sunday morning. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, he is said to have waited until the Iranian delegation had flown out before boarding the plane himself.

The delegations negotiated until after midnight. However, little information about the exact details has been made public. It is known that the US and Iran have agreed on a 60-day roadmap for further negotiations. In addition, a direct communication channel for the Strait of Hormuz and a mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Lebanon are to be established, as reported by Swiss public broadcaster SRF, citing the mediators Qatar and Pakistan.

Switzerland was more than just a picturesque backdrop. As the Tages-Anzeiger goes on to report, a foreign ministry taskforce is said to have worked tirelessly to ensure the talks went ahead. The police in canton Nidwalden also had to remain flexible and repeatedly extend their operational readiness. However, the Swiss flag is missing from the official logo of the “Lake Lucerne Summit”.

On Monday morning the high-level delegation from Iran left the Bürgenstock, which, according to SRF correspondent Sebastian Ramspeck, was to be expected. “The mistrust is too great,” he says. The Iranians refrained from shaking hands and posing for joint photographs with the US representatives. The talks are now set to continue at a working level.