Dear Swiss Abroad,

January 1, 2026, will remain etched in my memory. The joy of New Year's celebrations quickly gave way to horror when I switched on my phone and learnt of the tragedy that had unfolded in Crans-Montana. Forty-one young lives were cut short in what should have been a night of celebration, while more than 100 others were injured.

Since then, I've often thought about the many times I'd been in a crowded bar with friends without giving a second thought to the venue's safety.

Six months on, my thoughts remain with the victims, their loved ones and everyone whose lives were changed forever that night.