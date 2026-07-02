The red voting booklet that outlines the arguments, figures and background behind Switzerland’s upcoming votes and referendums. The information is intended to help voters make informed decisions.

We all receive it: the red voting booklet that outlines the arguments, figures and background behind Switzerland’s upcoming votes and referendums. The information is intended to help voters make informed decisions. But a new study commissioned by the federal government and carried out by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) suggests some of the figures and forecasts have not always stood the test of time.

The audit reviewed almost 200 government messages and voting booklets published since 2020, examining seven cases in detail.

One of the most notable examples dates back to the 2016 referendum on marriage tax reform. The government estimated that around 80,000 couples would be affected. The actual figure exceeded 450,000. The error ultimately led to the first, and so far only, annulment of a nationwide referendum.

More broadly, the audit found outdated data, insufficient explanations of potential outcomes and a lack of transparency about how government estimates were produced, making it difficult for voters to assess the information presented. The SFAO also noted that financial impacts dominate official voting material, while other consequences receive far less attention. Financial estimates appeared in 59% of government messages and 30% of voting booklets, whereas environmental impacts were discussed in fewer than 5% of cases.

One worrying quote from the study stated that “during interviews, staff members stated that political pressure from the General Secretariat was palpable regarding how and which estimates should be presented in the decision-making documents”. The SFAO did not identify which departments these allegations concerned.

The SFAO recommends involving more data specialists, publishing forecasting models where possible and being more transparent about uncertainty. While the federal government broadly agreed with the recommendations, it said implementation would depend on available financial resources.