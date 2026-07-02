Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Do you know how interesting you are? More and more Swiss media outlets are sharing stories of Swiss citizens living abroad. What do you think makes your experiences so fascinating to people back home?
We'll come back to that at the end of today's briefing. But first, we look at a new study examining one of the cornerstones of Swiss direct democracy: just how accurate is the information published in Switzerland's official voting booklets?
Sunny regards from Bern,
We all receive it: the red voting booklet that outlines the arguments, figures and background behind Switzerland’s upcoming votes and referendums. The information is intended to help voters make informed decisions. But a new study commissioned by the federal government and carried out by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) suggests some of the figures and forecasts have not always stood the test of time.
The audit reviewed almost 200 government messages and voting booklets published since 2020, examining seven cases in detail.
One of the most notable examples dates back to the 2016 referendum on marriage tax reform. The government estimated that around 80,000 couples would be affected. The actual figure exceeded 450,000. The error ultimately led to the first, and so far only, annulment of a nationwide referendum.
More broadly, the audit found outdated data, insufficient explanations of potential outcomes and a lack of transparency about how government estimates were produced, making it difficult for voters to assess the information presented. The SFAO also noted that financial impacts dominate official voting material, while other consequences receive far less attention. Financial estimates appeared in 59% of government messages and 30% of voting booklets, whereas environmental impacts were discussed in fewer than 5% of cases.
One worrying quote from the study stated that “during interviews, staff members stated that political pressure from the General Secretariat was palpable regarding how and which estimates should be presented in the decision-making documents”. The SFAO did not identify which departments these allegations concerned.
The SFAO recommends involving more data specialists, publishing forecasting models where possible and being more transparent about uncertainty. While the federal government broadly agreed with the recommendations, it said implementation would depend on available financial resources.
Drones are becoming an increasing security concern for Switzerland. “This is no longer a prank,” army chief Benedikt Roos warned after reports that multiple drones had been flying in formation over military sites and critical infrastructure.
“An operator tells me there have been drone overflights in their area. And not just one drone, but several drones in formation,” Roos said during an assembly of military units in Bern.
“It takes a certain amount of expertise to send formations of drones over critical infrastructure,” he added. The military does not yet know who is behind the drone activity.
The reports have prompted concern from politicians across the political spectrum. Centre Party senator Andrea Gmür warned that Switzerland is already facing elements of hybrid warfare and must strengthen its ability to respond.
The growing drone threat comes as the government considers expanding Switzerland’s air defence capabilities. According to Swiss public broadcaster SRF, the combined cost of long-, medium- and short-range missile defence systems could eventually reach CHF15 billion to CHF17 billion ($19 billion to 21 billion).
“One thing is clear about air defence: it is never cheap,” military researcher Douglas Barrie of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London told SRF.
A dispute between the Catholic Church and the Society of St. Pius X escalated today after the society consecrated four new bishops in Ecône, canton Valais, despite explicit opposition from Pope Leo XIV.
Earlier this week, Pope Leo XIV appealed directly to the society’s leaders. “I beg you from the bottom of my heart: reconsider your decision,” he wrote. The consecrations nevertheless went ahead.
The Vatican responded today by formally excommunicating the six bishops involved in the ordinations and declaring a schism between the Society of St. Pius X and the Catholic Church. As a result, sacraments administered by the newly excommunicated bishops, including marriages and confessions, will no longer be recognised by the Roman Catholic Church.
The Society rejected the decision, insisting that any excommunication was invalid and calling its followers not to accept the Vatican’s declaration.
Founded in Switzerland in the 1970s by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, the Society has been at odds with Rome for decades. In 1988 it also consecrated bishops without papal approval despite a personal warning from Pope John Paul II, leading to automatic excommunication.
The society estimates it has around 600,000 followers worldwide. While small compared with the Catholic Church’s 1.4 billion members, it has established itself as one of the most influential traditionalist movements within global Catholicism.
Swiss Abroad, you’re becoming increasingly interesting to the Swiss media.
From a Bernese school dropout who became a designer in New York to a comedian who calls herself the “Black Heidi” and opened a fondue chalet in Berlin, stories about Swiss citizens living abroad are attracting growing attention back home.
What makes Swiss Abroad stories so compelling? Perhaps it is curiosity. Or perhaps even a little envy. The Swiss are not generally known for taking big risks, and leaving the comfort and security of Switzerland is often seen as one of the biggest leaps a person can make.
Designer Ben Ganz, quoted in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), says New York is “uncomfortable” – and that is precisely what motivates him.
“Life in Bern is better and more pleasant in many ways. But I’m strongly influenced by my surroundings and would be very lazy there.”
Ganz believes many more Swiss creatives could succeed in the United States. Swiss designers are exceptionally well trained, “they would be snapped up here in a heartbeat,” but they often lack the courage, he says.
Restaurateur Jeniffer Mulinde-Schmid, who describes herself as the “Black Heidi”, also reflects on the differences between life in Berlin and Zurich in a recent Blick video.
These are just two examples of the growing interest in the lives of the Swiss Abroad. At Swissinfo, we’d like to think we have been a pioneer and advocate for the Swiss Abroad. So if you’re a Swiss entrepreneur, have built a business abroad, or simply have an interesting experience you’d like to share, we’d love to hear from you.
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