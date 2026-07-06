Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
what until recently belonged to the realm of science fiction has quickly become part of everyday life due to the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence. AI is transforming how we work, communicate and access information.
How should countries regulate a technology that offers enormous opportunities but also raises growing concerns? That question is at the centre of an international summit taking place in Geneva.
And what about you – has AI changed your life?
The first Global Dialogue on AI Governance opened today in Geneva, bringing together governments, technology companies, academics and civil society to discuss how artificial intelligence should be regulated. Organised under the auspices of the United Nations, the summit aims to explore ways to maximise AI’s benefits while reducing its risks.
In his opening address, UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted three key concerns: the rapid pace of AI development, the concentration of AI capabilities in the hands of a small number of companies and countries, and the growing threat AI-generated content poses to public trust and the integrity of information. He also warned about the military use of AI and the environmental impact of data centres.
Delegates will also discuss the findings of the first independent global scientific assessment of artificial intelligence, commissioned by the UN General Assembly.
A more comprehensive report is due next year, alongside a second global summit to be held in New York.
The ordeal is finally over for recipients of Swiss old-age and survivors’ insurance pensions (AHV/AVS) living in Russia and Belarus, who had gone without their pension payments for around six months.
The news was first reported by Infosperber, which highlighted the issue in May. Around 60 pensioners were affected, all of whom received their pensions through bank accounts in their country of residence rather than in Switzerland.
Since the beginning of 2026, Swiss pension payments had been suspended because banks feared violating EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus.
Last week, the Central Compensation Office (CCO), which administers the payments, announced that “a solution has been found” and that pension payments would resume from July. The funds will now be transferred via a correspondent bank abroad.
In 2025, 2,380 children and adolescents were treated at Swiss paediatric clinics following a case of suspected or confirmed abuse. This represents an increase of around 14% compared with the previous year and is the highest figure since national data collection began in 2009.
According to the Swiss Paediatric Society (SPS), physical violence remained the most common form of abuse, accounting for 756 cases, although its share declined slightly compared with 2024. Cases of psychological abuse rose sharply, increasing by one-third to 582.
Hospitals also recorded more cases of neglect (699) and sexual abuse (325) than the previous year. The SPS says the figures underline the importance of early prevention and targeted support for families. The issue has also prompted legislative action. Since July 1, the Swiss Civil Code has explicitly prohibited corporal punishment and other humiliating treatment of children, enshrining the principle of non-violent child-rearing in law.
Switzerland should practise “true neutrality” by maintaining equal distance from both China and Taiwan. That is the view of Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Chih-chung Wu, who made the comments in an interview with Swiss public broadcaster, RSI.
Like most countries, Switzerland recognises the People’s Republic of China, but not Taiwan. This stance by a country that defines itself as neutral, such as Switzerland, creates misunderstandings, according to Wu, who calls for greater political engagement. “You can talk normally with China, but not with Taiwan,” says Wu.
His concerns have found some support in parliament. Parliamentarian Jon Pult of the left-wing Social Democratic Party noted that the House of Representatives has backed closer ties, including stable parliamentary relations, with Taiwan, although the Senate remains opposed.
“There is a reluctance in Swiss politics because of fear of provoking Beijing,” Pult said. “We should be a little braver and strengthen our unofficial economic, cultural and social relations with Taiwan.”
On the other side of the political spectrum, parliamentarian Piero Marchesi of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party states: “It is clear that we have strong economic interests with China. But the issue of impartiality with regard to Taiwan arises.” The parliamentarian points out that the aim of the neutrality initiative – also launched by the Swiss People’s Party and on which the public will vote in September – is “to ensure that Switzerland remains as impartial as possible”.
Translated from Italian, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/ac
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