According to the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, this generation could be the last with the power to regulate AI.

The first Global Dialogue on AI Governance opened today in Geneva, bringing together governments, technology companies, academics and civil society to discuss how artificial intelligence should be regulated. Organised under the auspices of the United Nations, the summit aims to explore ways to maximise AI’s benefits while reducing its risks.

In his opening address, UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted three key concerns: the rapid pace of AI development, the concentration of AI capabilities in the hands of a small number of companies and countries, and the growing threat AI-generated content poses to public trust and the integrity of information. He also warned about the military use of AI and the environmental impact of data centres.

Delegates will also discuss the findings of the first independent global scientific assessment of artificial intelligence, commissioned by the UN General Assembly.

A more comprehensive report is due next year, alongside a second global summit to be held in New York.