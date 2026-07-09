The consequences of Switzerland’s prolonged heatwave extend beyond human discomfort. Agriculture and wildlife are increasingly under pressure as drought conditions intensify.

According to Mauro Hermann, a climatologist at MeteoSwiss, 2026 saw one of the driest springs nationwide since records began. “The current situation bears a strong resemblance to the exceptional summers of 1976, 2003 and 2018,” he says.

Along with the heat comes growing concern about drought and its impact on rivers, lakes, forests and agriculture. The driest year on record for Swiss soil moisture was 2022. But according to federal technology institute ETH Zurich climatologist Sonia Seneviratne, conditions are already “significantly drier than at the same point in 2022”. If current weather patterns continue, this summer could be even worse.

Almost every canton has now established crisis teams or specialist task forces to monitor the drought. Even regions normally spared prolonged dry spells are introducing restrictions. In Fahrwangen, canton Aargau, residents can be fined up to CHF2,000 ($2,478) for watering lawns, washing cars or operating ornamental fountains.

The consequences for agriculture and wildlife are becoming increasingly serious. Crops including potatoes, maize and sugar beet are still growing during the summer months, but many farmers fear reduced harvests. Pastures are already drying out and some livestock may once again have to be culled, as happened during the 2022 drought.

Swiss Farmers’ Union vice-president and Swiss People’s Party parliamentarian Alois Huber told Swiss public broadcaster SRF he may have to send some animals to slaughter because no more fodder is growing on his south-facing slopes. Many farmers say their cattle have already begun eating winter hay supplies.

Fish populations are also under pressure as rivers and lakes heat up and water levels fall. Fishing has been suspended in several regions, while authorities are asking swimmers to avoid sensitive areas to reduce further stress on aquatic wildlife.

As aridity increases, so does the risk of forest fires. Risk levels 3 and 4 are already in force across large parts of Switzerland, and in some areas of Valais and Graubünden, the highest risk level 5 has been declared.