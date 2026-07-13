The Swiss national football team was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the World Cup by Argentina . The expected result, one might think. But the feeling of having been penalised by refereeing decisions prevails in Switzerland.

After equalising in the second half, at 1-1 Switzerland seemed fired up, if not for victory, at least for a hard-fought match against the reigning world champions. Then a VAR intervention turned a yellow card against Argentina into a yellow card for simulation against the Swiss player Breel Embolo. Having already been cautioned before, Embolo had to leave the field. Switzerland, left with ten players, conceded two goals in extra time.

The simulation was there, but the decision to have the VAR intervene on an anodyne action in the center of the field, in addition to the alleged indulgence of the referee towards the Argentines shown previously, sparked quite a bit of controversy. The first to complain was the Swiss coach Murat Yakin

“This decision changed the game, today football did not win,” he said after the defeat.

“With time we will find a way to appreciate the journey in the best World Cup in 72 years. But for now, regret prevails above all,” Swiss public broadcaster RSI wrote.