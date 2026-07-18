The week in Switzerland

Swiss skiing is in mourning. Roland Collombin, one of the greatest downhill skiers in the country’s history, has died at the age of 74. He passed away on July 10 after a battle with cancer, which he made public last year. His funeral took place on Thursday.

For an entire generation in Switzerland, his name remains closely associated with the golden age of Swiss alpine skiing. Born in Val de Bagnes, canton Valais, Collombin made his name at the 1972 Winter Olympics in Sapporo. Then a little-known athlete, he caused a sensation by winning silver in the downhill, beaten only by Bernhard Russi, another major figure in Swiss skiing.

That Olympic medal marked the start of an exceptional career. But Collombin’s legend was also shaped by his rivalry with Russi. On one side: the man from canton Uri, known for his immaculate style and often described as the “ideal son-in-law”. On the other: the forthright Valais man, renowned for his attacking spirit and appetite for risk. The contrast between the two personalities captivated the Swiss public throughout the 1970s.

At the height of his career, Collombin won two downhill Crystal Globes and twice triumphed in the legendary Kitzbühel race in Austria. But his career took a dramatic turn in Val-d’Isère, France. After a serious crash in 1974, followed by another in exactly the same place the following year, he suffered fractured vertebrae and was paralysed for two days. He never again returned to competition at the highest level.

Retirement did not manage to overly mellow Collomb. Over the years, he herded cattle on alpine pastures, worked in the wine trade and ran a raclette bistro in Martigny. It was a second life as unconventional as the man himself, who remained true to his outspoken and non-conformist image until the end.