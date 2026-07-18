The week in Switzerland
Dear readers,
Switzerland continues its slow passage through summer. But with a heatwave showing no sign of easing, political debates and social issues affecting everyday life, the news is far from taking a break.
This past week was also marked by the death of an iconic figure in Swiss sport, whose name remains closely associated with the golden age of alpine skiing.
Enjoy the read!
Swiss skiing is in mourning. Roland Collombin, one of the greatest downhill skiers in the country’s history, has died at the age of 74. He passed away on July 10 after a battle with cancer, which he made public last year. His funeral took place on Thursday.
For an entire generation in Switzerland, his name remains closely associated with the golden age of Swiss alpine skiing. Born in Val de Bagnes, canton Valais, Collombin made his name at the 1972 Winter Olympics in Sapporo. Then a little-known athlete, he caused a sensation by winning silver in the downhill, beaten only by Bernhard Russi, another major figure in Swiss skiing.
That Olympic medal marked the start of an exceptional career. But Collombin’s legend was also shaped by his rivalry with Russi. On one side: the man from canton Uri, known for his immaculate style and often described as the “ideal son-in-law”. On the other: the forthright Valais man, renowned for his attacking spirit and appetite for risk. The contrast between the two personalities captivated the Swiss public throughout the 1970s.
At the height of his career, Collombin won two downhill Crystal Globes and twice triumphed in the legendary Kitzbühel race in Austria. But his career took a dramatic turn in Val-d’Isère, France. After a serious crash in 1974, followed by another in exactly the same place the following year, he suffered fractured vertebrae and was paralysed for two days. He never again returned to competition at the highest level.
Retirement did not manage to overly mellow Collomb. Over the years, he herded cattle on alpine pastures, worked in the wine trade and ran a raclette bistro in Martigny. It was a second life as unconventional as the man himself, who remained true to his outspoken and non-conformist image until the end.
The heatwave continued to dominate Swiss news over the past week. After several weeks of persistent high temperatures, new July records were set in several regions. Meteorologists and climatologists say Switzerland is experiencing one of its hottest summers since modern measurements began.
But concerns now extend beyond the temperatures themselves. Drought has become the main cause for alarm. In several parts of the Swiss Plateau, extremely dry soil is making farmers worry about big losses on certain crops. Water levels in rivers are also unusually low for the time of year.
The situation is also increasing the risk of wildfires. Several cantons have tightened restrictions on outdoor fires, while some municipalities are closely monitoring their water supplies.
Beyond agriculture, entire ecosystems are under pressure. High water temperatures are harming aquatic life, while forests are suffering from prolonged water stress. For many experts, this summer is another example of the challenges Switzerland will have to adapt to in the coming decades.
Disposable e-cigarettes have suffered a major legal setback in Switzerland. A ruling by the Federal Court could have consequences far beyond canton Valais and pave the way for a nationwide ban.
The court upheld the ban on disposable e-cigarettes, commonly known as “puffs”, introduced by Valais authorities. The canton justified the measure on environmental grounds and because of the products’ popularity among young people.
The ruling comes after a similar ban in Geneva was suspended on legal grounds. This week’s decision will help to clarify the legal framework surrounding such measures.
E-cigarettes are frequently criticised due to their environmental impact. The single-use devices contain lithium batteries and other electronic components that are difficult to recycle. Several European countries have already tightened regulations in this area. In Switzerland, the question is now whether the Valais example could eventually lead to changes at the national level.
The long-standing issue of cross-border shopping has returned to the Swiss political agenda. Despite falling inflation, many people continue to shop in France, Germany, Italy or Austria, attracted by prices that are often lower than at home.
Swiss retailers now want a further tightening of the rules. Since the start of the year, the threshold above which purchases made abroad are subject to Swiss VAT has already been reduced from CHF300 to CHF150 ($372 to $186) per person per day. The retail sector argues that the measure has not gone far enough to curb cross-border shopping.
Retail representatives are now calling for the exemption to be lowered to CHF50. They argue that this would support local businesses and protect jobs in Switzerland. Cross-border shoppers, however, counter that their decisions are primarily driven by purchasing power.
The week ahead
In the coming days, all eyes will be on the thermometer. The weather forecast will show whether Switzerland is heading for another heatwave or whether a respite is finally on the horizon after several weeks of exceptional temperatures.
The coming week will also offer an indication of the health of the Swiss economy, with several major companies due to publish half-year results, including Roche, Nestlé, Valiant and Lonza, among others.
Political life, meanwhile, remains in its summer lull. One notable development, however, is the planned submission on Monday of a petition with more than 110,000 signatures calling for longer maternity leave.
On the cultural front, it is already time for several summer festivals to take stock: among others, the 12th Georges Festival in Fribourg and the 60th Montreux Jazz Festival are ending. The Gurtenfestival in Bern is also finishing on Saturday. But fresh events are never far away: next up is the Paléo in Nyon, starting on Tuesday.
Translated from French, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/dos
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