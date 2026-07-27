Swiss firefighters are helping to bring the blaze in southwestern France under control. It has already affected more than 42,000 hectares of land and forced 220,000 people to leave their homes.

“When we arrive, we’re a new, fresh force. There’s always a lot of energy,” says the spokesperson for the Geneva Fire and Rescue Service, which deployed 34 firefighters over the weekend to the outskirts of Bordeaux. “We’re replacing people who’ve been on the ground for several days,” he says, noting that in cases like this, one of the biggest challenges is conserving energy. “You don’t go for a day or two, but for seven days on the front line.”

Despite this year’s prolonged drought, Switzerland has so far been spared large-scale fires. But there is concern ahead of the weekend’s celebrations, with Swiss National Day on August 1. In most cantons fireworks have been banned, but “it only takes one firework to start a fire”, Gianni Boris Pezzatti of the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research, told Der Bund.

He says that since the scorching summer of 2003, awareness of the issue has been high across the country, and robust preventive measures – above all the ban on lighting outdoor fires during periods of drought – have proved highly effective. However, it remains “important to inform the public that a single thunderstorm is not enough to ease the tension”, Pezzatti adds.