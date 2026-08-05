The committee behind the neutrality initiative has launched its campaign ahead of the September 27 referendum. Browsing through today’s news, it is immediately clear who the key figures on the “yes” side are: former government minister Christoph Blocher and… Russia.

Le Temps reports that rarely has a former member of the Swiss government been so deeply involved in a referendum campaign, noting that the proposal to enshrine a strict definition of neutrality in the constitution is now referred to by German-language media as the “Blocher initiative”.

Swiss public broadcaster RTS highlights how, since leaving government, the billionaire has often funded his party’s (the Swiss People’s Party) campaigns. This time, however, he is also taking centre stage with interviews and soundbites, including one published by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ): “The Third World War is approaching – should the Federal Council be able to decide at will on war or peace?” In an interview with Watson, the former minister described a Russian attack on the West as the most likely conflict scenario and criticised the sanctions imposed on Moscow in 2022, saying: “Russia has put us on its list of enemies. This is extremely dangerous for Switzerland.”

Russia itself has also become unusually prominent in the campaign. Following the Russian embassy in Switzerland’s recent voting recommendations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is “blatantly promoting” the initiative, according to the NZZ. In a statement reproduced in full by the newspaper, Zakharova denounces the concept of “flexible” neutrality and draws parallels between today and Switzerland’s relationship with Nazi Germany.

Responding to accusations from some politicians that the initiative is “pro-Putin”, campaign committee chairman Walter Wobmann said: “We have never had any contact with Russian politicians and, personally, I condemn the attack on Ukraine. However, imposing sanctions was a mistake.”