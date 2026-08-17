Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Have you come across a news item about Switzerland recently that made you wonder: is that really true? Russia is currently attempting to influence the campaign on the neutrality initiative through disinformation. The extent of its actual influence remains a matter of debate.
Russia is interfering in the referendum campaign surrounding the neutrality initiative proposed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party. The campaign has been relatively low-key so far but it’s reaching a large audience. The extent of its actual influence on Swiss democracy remains a matter of debate.
On September 27, Switzerland will vote on the neutrality initiative. A yes vote would also be in Russia’s interests, as it would mean the government would no longer be permitted to adopt EU sanctions against Moscow. Accordingly, the Kremlin is attempting to sow doubts about Swiss neutrality and the political system. Alongside the Russian Embassy and Kremlin spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the Pravda Schweiz portal is also playing a role. False reports are also circulating on Telegram, such as one about an alleged Swiss drone that is said to have killed Russian children.
Experts are divided on just how effective such disinformation actually is. It’s true that even a small number of Russian posts can reach a large audience via Swiss media and social networks. During the June referendum on the “No to ten million” immigration initiative, the government also recorded isolated instances of state-sponsored influence operations. However, it is difficult to prove that such content can actually change political attitudes. A possible effect is more likely to be the fostering of mistrust towards authorities, the media and institutions.
The government has recognised the problem and set up a working group this year to combat state-directed influence. At the same time, it intends to exercise caution with countermeasures so as not to exacerbate the perception of the threat itself. According to the State Secretariat for Security Policy, there is as yet no evidence that Russia has had a decisive influence on Swiss referendums. Experts regard Switzerland as relatively resilient thanks to its direct democracy and media system.
Do you live in French Polynesia as a Swiss expatriate? If so, there’s a good chance you’ve had official visitors from Switzerland over the past five years. Swiss parliamentarians travelled to the South Pacific archipelago three times during this period.
The Swiss delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie undertook a total of 43 trips over five years, covering around 318,100 kilometres by air. As well as French Polynesia, destinations included Montreal, Dakar, Tirana and Can Tho in Vietnam. The trips cost a total of CHF463,697 ($570,000).
This is now attracting criticism. Parliamentarian Hans-Peter Portmann from the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party does not see the costs as the primary issue, but rather the duplication of effort with other parliamentary delegations. In his view, a shared language as the sole criterion for a parliamentary assembly does not offer significant added value. While parliamentary diplomacy is important, he argues, it must focus on organisations that are central to Switzerland’s interests.
Carlo Sommaruga, a senator from the left-wing Social Democratic Party who chairs the delegation, takes a different view. He says Switzerland can work alongside parliamentarians from over 90 countries within the Francophonie to promote democracy, human rights and the rule of law. What’s more, he adds, the delegation has been involved in areas such as combating human trafficking and promoting education in crisis-hit countries. However, as the SonntagsZeitung writes, only two reports have been produced since 2022.
The heatwave in Switzerland is also affecting the tourism sector. “Switzerland is no longer a luxury destination,” a tourist from Qatar is reported to have told a Swiss luxury tour operator. The reason: she simply found it too hot in hotels and Swiss holiday homes.
The heatwave in Switzerland is also affecting the tourism sector. “Switzerland is no longer a luxury destination,” a tourist from Qatar is reported to have told a Swiss luxury tour operator. The reason: she simply found it too hot in hotels and Swiss holiday homes.
Guests from Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, in particular, are used to heavily air-conditioned rooms. In Switzerland, however, air conditioning is less common – partly for environmental and architectural reasons. Luxury tour operator Peter Zombori told the Tages-Anzeiger he had received more complaints this summer than ever before.
HotellerieSuisse confirms that international guests’ expectations regarding room temperature vary widely. Hotels are therefore relying on shading, night-time ventilation and greenery. Zombori believes that fitting all buildings with air conditioning is not the answer either. A social consensus is needed, he said.
Travellers from the Gulf states spend an average of around CHF400 ($495) a day – more than any other group of tourists. In 2025, they accounted for 814,000 hotel overnight stays – over 3% of overnight stays by foreign guests. Despite the heat, Switzerland remains an attractive destination. However, some visitors are now seeking cooler alternatives, such as Scotland, for the hot summer months.
In Switzerland, around one in three children is born by caesarean section. However, the likelihood of this varies greatly depending on the hospital. A new study shows that the hospital itself is a more decisive factor than the canton of residence.
In canton Zug, around 40% of children are born by caesarean section, compared with just under 25% in Jura. The Swiss Health Observatory has analysed births between 2015 and 2023. Factors such as the mother’s age or multiple births only partially explain the differences.
According to the study, the greatest influence comes from medical practice at the respective hospital. When the hospital is taken into account, the influence of the canton of residence disappears almost entirely. However, it remains unclear why some hospitals resort to caesarean sections more frequently.
According to Anne Steiner of the Swiss Midwives’ Association, over 90% of women wish to have as few medical interventions as possible. Nevertheless, almost 35% of births end in a caesarean section. Steiner sees financial incentives, as well as the greater predictability, as a possible reason: a planned caesarean section is better remunerated than a complex vaginal birth.
Translated from French, sub-edited by ts
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