Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
After a summer marked by heat and drought, the weather remains a major topic in Swiss news despite the welcome return of rain.
At the same time, the start of the new school year in many cantons is bringing another issue back into focus, one that is likely to remain on the agenda long after summer has ended: the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in education.
Enjoy the read!
Rain has returned to much of Switzerland after weeks of heat and drought. Temperatures have fallen sharply in recent days and several regions have finally received significant rainfall, bringing relief after one of the hottest and driest summers in recent memory.
But the recent change in weather does not mean the crisis is over. Despite the recent rainfall, water supplies remain under pressure in many parts of the country. Hydrologists warn that groundwater reserves and certain rivers recover far more slowly than surface soil. Several weeks of steady rain would be needed to make up for the deficit accumulated over the course of an exceptionally dry summer.
The effects of the drought continue to weigh heavily on agriculture. Some farmers have had to increase irrigation of their crops or purchase additional fodder for livestock. Agricultural organisations are warning of a rise in production costs that is likely to be reflected in the prices of certain food products in the coming months.
Beyond the summer emergency, the debate now centres on the cost of water. Faced with increasingly frequent droughts, several experts believe that Switzerland will need to invest more to secure its water supply. Some local authorities are already preparing for this new reality. In Nyon, canton Vaud, for example, household water bills are expected to more than double within ten years to fund the necessary infrastructure upgrades.
The new school year has begun across almost all of Switzerland, and artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as one of its defining themes. Two years after tools such as ChatGPT became widely available, schools are still grappling with how best to incorporate AI into everyday learning.
The debate has evolved significantly. Early responses focused largely on restrictions and concerns about cheating. Today, many experts believe it has become unrealistic to ignore these tools, given how deeply they have become embedded in young people’s daily lives. Some schools are now experimenting with classroom applications, while certain universities are developing guidance for teachers.
Supporters point to AI’s potential as a learning aid. Chatbots can help students revise, practise languages and receive personalised feedback. Pilot projects are also exploring how AI could support teachers by assisting with tasks such as marking and tracking student progress.
However, many important questions remain. Beyond the issue of cheating, schools are considering what skills pupils will need to master in a world where AI use is commonplace. The question is no longer whether to use AI, but how to learn to live with it.
Switzerland remains a nation of sports enthusiasts. According to the latest Sport Suisse study, nearly five out of six residents take part in physical activity at least occasionally. Hiking, cycling, swimming, skiing and running remain among the country’s most popular sporting pursuits, confirming the enduring appeal of outdoor activities.
The study also highlights certain trends. Sports such as fitness and paddleboarding continue to gain popularity and are attracting an ever-increasing number of participants. Experts have noted a gradual diversification of sporting activities, reflecting an increasingly varied range of sporting options.
But not all Swiss people are equal when it comes to sport. Income and educational level continue to have a significant influence on regular participation in physical activity. Those with greater financial resources generally participate more frequently and have access to a broader range of opportunities. This serves as a reminder that sport remains linked to social and economic factors.
Overall, the picture remains encouraging. Sports participation is high by international standards and involves a large share of the population. In a country facing an ageing population, this trend is being closely monitored by health authorities, who see it as an important factor in public health prevention.
While parliament has just adopted a wide-ranging programme of cost-cutting measures to stabilise federal finances, the government could receive an unexpected windfall. According to NZZ, Bern has raised its forecast for corporate profit tax revenues from CHF1.8 billion to CHF2 billion, an increase that nearly matches the savings recently approved by lawmakers.
Part of the rise is linked to exceptional revenue from canton Geneva. Authorities have also reported strong tax receipts in several cantons that are home to major multinational corporations, particularly in the pharmaceutical and commodities trading sectors.
The improved outlook does not eliminate longer-term concerns. A growing share of federal revenue depends on a relatively small number of large companies. For now, however, the additional income provides welcome flexibility at a time when spending pressures, notably for defence and social security, continue to increase.
Translated from French sub-edited by Simon Bradley
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