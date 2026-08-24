Parliamentarian Anna Giacometti, who was mayor of the municipality of Bregaglia at the time of the incident, is one of the defendants appearing before the court in Maloja.

Nine years after the deadly rockslide above the Graubünden village of Bondo, five defendants charged with manslaughter through negligence are due to appear before the judges in Pontresina from today. At what point does a natural disaster become legally foreseeable? That is the question the courts will have to answer.

On August 23, 2017, more than three million cubic metres of rock broke away from Piz Cengalo in Graubünden, triggering a major debris flow in the Bondasca Valley. Eight hikers were swept away and their bodies were never found. The village of Bondo, whose 200 inhabitants had been evacuated, narrowly escaped destruction.

The five defendants are charged with manslaughter through negligence for failing to close the hiking trails in the area despite clear warning signs. Among them is federal parliamentarian Anna Giacometti, who was mayor of the municipality of Bregaglia at the time of the incident.

This trial raises a question that goes beyond the tragedy in Bondo: what should the authorities do when a danger is identified, but no one can say precisely when it will materialise? The court will have to clarify where the line lies between the authorities’ duty to protect and the responsibility of those who visit the mountains.