The week in Switzerland

In a country that has largely built its prosperity on the quality of its education, the decline in academic standards is causing concern. The results of the PISA 2025 survey show that Swiss pupils are achieving lower scores in reading and maths than they did ten years ago, reigniting the debate over the future of one of the key strengths of the Swiss model.

However, this finding must be put into perspective. Despite the decline, Switzerland remains well above the OECD average in all subjects assessed and retains its place among the world’s top-performing education systems. In mathematics, it even remains in the global top ten, ranking ninth.

Above all, Switzerland is facing a trend affecting the entire Western world. From the United States to Europe, academic performance is declining in many countries. Meanwhile, the top of the rankings is occupied almost exclusively by Asian countries, while Estonia has established itself as the leading European benchmark.

In other words, Swiss pupils now appear to be ‘the good ones among the underachievers’, to quote the daily newspaper Le Nouvelliste. While Switzerland remains better ranked than most of its neighbours, the rise in the number of pupils failing to master basic skills shows that it is no longer immune to the difficulties facing education systems in developed countries.