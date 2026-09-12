The week in Switzerland
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Long accustomed to seeing itself as a special case, Switzerland is discovering that it shares many of the concerns of its neighbours.
From declining academic performance to tensions over mobility, not to mention energy challenges and the controversy surrounding the purchase of F-35 fighter jets, several stories this week illustrate the same reality: Switzerland is often better off than others, but it can no longer escape the major trends sweeping through Western societies.
In a country that has largely built its prosperity on the quality of its education, the decline in academic standards is causing concern. The results of the PISA 2025 survey show that Swiss pupils are achieving lower scores in reading and maths than they did ten years ago, reigniting the debate over the future of one of the key strengths of the Swiss model.
However, this finding must be put into perspective. Despite the decline, Switzerland remains well above the OECD average in all subjects assessed and retains its place among the world’s top-performing education systems. In mathematics, it even remains in the global top ten, ranking ninth.
Above all, Switzerland is facing a trend affecting the entire Western world. From the United States to Europe, academic performance is declining in many countries. Meanwhile, the top of the rankings is occupied almost exclusively by Asian countries, while Estonia has established itself as the leading European benchmark.
In other words, Swiss pupils now appear to be ‘the good ones among the underachievers’, to quote the daily newspaper Le Nouvelliste. While Switzerland remains better ranked than most of its neighbours, the rise in the number of pupils failing to master basic skills shows that it is no longer immune to the difficulties facing education systems in developed countries.
As autumn approaches, many Swiss homeowners are hesitant to fill their heating oil tanks. The surge in prices caused by tensions in the Middle East is prompting some households to wait for prices to stabilise, even if it means running the risk of having to order fuel at the last minute before winter. The price per litre of heating oil has risen sharply in recent weeks, while crude oil briefly climbed back to the symbolic $100-per-barrel mark (CHF81).
The rise is not limited to heating costs. Fuel prices remain high, serving as a reminder of just how dependent Switzerland remains on international energy markets. Recent supply disruptions have even led the authorities to authorise a limited withdrawal from strategic fuel reserves.
These new tensions come at a time when purchasing power is already under strain. After several years marked by inflation and rising living costs, Swiss households are now anxiously awaiting the announcement of health insurance premiums for 2027. The energy issue thus adds to a growing list of expenses that are difficult to cut back on.
However, it is not all doom and gloom on the energy front. There was some good news this week with the announcement of an average fall in electricity tariffs for next year. This is a welcome relief, but it is not enough to dispel the increasingly widespread feeling in Switzerland that energy bills are no longer as predictable as they once were.
The procurement of F-35 fighter jets is facing its most serious turbulence since the 2020 referendum. A parliamentary report published this week concludes that no fixed price had in fact been agreed with the United States, contrary to what had been claimed for years to justify the purchase of the aircraft.
Criticism is no longer focused solely on the cost of the aircraft, but also on the way the matter has been handled. The House of Representatives control committee believes that the negotiations conducted by armasuisse and the defence ministry did not live up to the political, financial and military significance of the contract. It also questions the reasons that led the authorities to defend the existence of a fixed price with such certainty.
The affair has prompted a rare show of unanimity among politicians. From left to right, there have been accusations of a “fiasco”, a “debacle”, “amateurism” and even a “lie”. Criticism has focused in particular on the handling of the case under former defence minister Viola Amherd, whose role is now the subject of numerous questions.
One question now dominates the debate. Beyond the cost overruns, how could the Swiss authorities have maintained for years that there was a fixed price which, according to the parliamentary report, was never negotiated with the United States? Some parliamentarians are already calling for the establishment of a parliamentary committee of inquiry to determine who is responsible for the affair, which continues to cause a stir in the federal capital.
A crash involving a Dutch coach in Graubünden has left five people dead and 40 injured. The vehicle, which was carrying tourists from the Netherlands, was travelling between Zernez and Susch in the Engadine when it struck a crash barrier before veering off the road and overturning. Three of the injured are in a serious condition.
The scale of the rescue operation reflects the severity of the accident. Seven helicopters from Rega and other rescue services, as well as numerous ambulances, were deployed to transport the victims to various hospitals. Operations continued for much of the night before traffic could resume on Friday morning.
The exact circumstances of the accident remain unknown. The Graubünden authorities have launched an investigation to determine what happened. According to initial information released by police, no other vehicles appear to have been involved. Some reports in the Dutch media suggest the possibility of an evasive manoeuvre, but this has not been confirmed.
The week ahead
Federal politics will return to the forefront. The Federal Assembly opens its autumn session in Bern on Tuesday, with several sensitive issues on the agenda, including the F-35 fighter jets.
The economy will also be in the spotlight. On Thursday the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) will present its autumn economic forecast, while figures on foreign trade and watch exports for August will be published.
The fight against food waste will gain greater visibility. More than 40 organisations are taking part in the first National Week Against Food Waste, a campaign aimed at raising public awareness of food loss.
Finally, the markets will have their eyes fixed on Washington. The US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, a decision that could influence interest rates and financial markets far beyond the United States.
Translated from French, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/ts
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