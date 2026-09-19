The week in Switzerland

Pierre-André Page, president of the House of Representatives, rings the bell to mark the start of the first sitting of the autumn session of the Federal Assembly on Monday.

The three-week autumn parliamentary session began on Monday and politicians in both chambers have been busy.

On Monday the Senate approved the trade agreement with Mercosur, a South American trade bloc, and allocated CHF517 million ($630 million) to Swiss agriculture to appease farmers. The House of Representatives agreed to the terms two days later. The final say is likely to rest with the people.

On Tuesday parliament put forward an indirect counter-proposal to the initiative calling for a ban on the import of foie gras; it recommends voters reject the initiative. The same day parliament said it intended to ban the import of and trade in fur produced through cruel practices.

Also on Tuesday parliament approved CHF3.4 billion for Swiss Armed Forces. It has earmarked around CHF2.4 billion for defence procurement, CHF562 million for property projects and CHF394 million as a supplementary credit for buying F-35 fighter jets.

After years of debate, on Wednesday both chambers agreed that murder will soon be one of the crimes for which there is no statute of limitations.

On Thursday parliament approved a maximum of CHF20 million for settlement arrangements in favour of the victims of the Crans-Montana fire. The aim is to settle out-of-court and avoid protracted civil proceedings.