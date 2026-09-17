The IBM Quantum System Two in Poughkeepsie, New York. A system of this kind is also due to go into operation at federal technology institute ETH Zurich CSCS in Lugano by the end of the year.

As you may have read in our briefing last week, a fixed price was never agreed for the purchase of the F-35 fighter jets. Amid all the fuss over the purchase price, however, one thing was overlooked: the fighter jet deal also includes offset agreements worth billions.

ETH Zurich can look forward to a new supercomputer. The university is being given a quantum computer by American company IBM, as reported by Swiss public broadcaster SRF. IBM is supplying the hardware, while fighter jet manufacturer Lockheed Martin is footing the bill. The computer is due to become operational by the end of the year at the ETH Zurich Supercomputing Centre in Lugano. Lockheed Martin is also set to benefit from the computer: together with IBM. The defence contractor intends to use it to research a novel navigation method.

However, the quantum computer is not entirely free for Switzerland. The so-called offset deals are a condition of the F-35 purchase – and Lockheed Martin is factoring this obligation into the purchase price. Armasuisse estimates that the offset obligation will increase the total cost of procuring the fighter jets by between CHF700 million and CHF800 million ($851 million to $972 million).