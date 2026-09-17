Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Nothing comes for free – not even the quantum computer that federal technology institute ETH Zurich is receiving as part of the F-35 fighter jet deal. This is because these so-called offset deals increase the purchase price by several hundred million Swiss francs.
In today’s briefing, you will also find out which infectious diseases are currently making headlines in Switzerland.
Warm regards from Bern
The F-35 deal is bringing ETH Zurich a new quantum computer from IBM. But this gift comes at a price.
As you may have read in our briefing last week, a fixed price was never agreed for the purchase of the F-35 fighter jets. Amid all the fuss over the purchase price, however, one thing was overlooked: the fighter jet deal also includes offset agreements worth billions.
ETH Zurich can look forward to a new supercomputer. The university is being given a quantum computer by American company IBM, as reported by Swiss public broadcaster SRF. IBM is supplying the hardware, while fighter jet manufacturer Lockheed Martin is footing the bill. The computer is due to become operational by the end of the year at the ETH Zurich Supercomputing Centre in Lugano. Lockheed Martin is also set to benefit from the computer: together with IBM. The defence contractor intends to use it to research a novel navigation method.
However, the quantum computer is not entirely free for Switzerland. The so-called offset deals are a condition of the F-35 purchase – and Lockheed Martin is factoring this obligation into the purchase price. Armasuisse estimates that the offset obligation will increase the total cost of procuring the fighter jets by between CHF700 million and CHF800 million ($851 million to $972 million).
After almost five years at the helm of SECO, Helene Budliger Artieda is stepping down. Her departure comes as a surprise – and is fuelling speculation in federal circles in Bern.
She was a key figure in the tariff negotiations with the US. Now the head of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) is leaving her post. She has resigned, as her boss, Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, announced. She is seeking a new challenge.
There has been speculation about the reasons for Budliger Artieda’s departure. The Blick newspaper suggests that Parmelin may have encouraged his senior official to step down in order to install someone close to him – before he himself leaves office. The ongoing investigation into the Federal Council’s crisis management in the tariff dispute with the US – notably involving Rolex and gold bars – may also have contributed to Budliger Artieda’s resignation.
Negotiations with the US were just one of her major portfolios. As the lead official, the top diplomat also played a key role in the EU dossier and several free trade agreements. Her contribution to the breakthrough in the previously deadlocked negotiations with India was particularly significant; the agreement with Switzerland was concluded a year ago.
Part of Europe, yet outside the EU: Switzerland and the UK have a great deal in common. The British ambassador explains what unites the two countries – and the responsibilities that come with this.
What would Winston Churchill say about Europe today? The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) puts this question to the British ambassador to Switzerland. The occasion is the anniversary of Churchill’s speech in Zurich, which he delivered on September 19, 1946. “Churchill was a realist,” replies James Squire. He would urge Switzerland and the UK to cooperate – and to defend democracy.
The interview focuses on the positions of the two non-EU countries and on Swiss neutrality. “Switzerland benefits from its location within the NATO area,” says the ambassador. This also entails a shared responsibility. “Europe cannot afford any gaps.”
Switzerland is conducting training flights with F/A-18 fighter jets in Yorkshire. For Squire, this and other forms of military cooperation do not conflict with Switzerland’s policy of neutrality. Joining an alliance is not necessary, he says, but “pragmatic cooperation makes sense”.
Two infectious diseases are currently making headlines in Switzerland: a case of tuberculosis at a school in canton Basel Country and a mysterious outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in Wetzikon.
Tuberculosis is now easily treatable. However, even in Switzerland, around 550 people contract the disease every year. One case is currently making headlines: a teacher in Bottmingen, canton Basel Country, has been diagnosed with tuberculosis.
Now, more than 100 pupils aged between eight and twelve must be tested for the disease. However, they do not need to go into quarantine. According to cantonal medical officer Aref Al-Deb’i, it is unclear where the teacher contracted the infection, Swiss public broadcaster SRF reports.
In canton Zurich, another disease has claimed a life: in Wetzikon, a person contracted Legionnaires’ disease and died. According to the canton’s Department of Health, the person had several pre-existing conditions. Since the start of 2025, there has been an increase in cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the city, eight of which have been recorded since June 2026. Despite investigations, the source of the infection has not yet been identified. In the summer, there was also an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in canton Basel Country, in which one person died. In that case, the source of the infection was a cooling system on a commercial building.
Translated from German, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/ac
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