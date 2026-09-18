A man is in pre-trial detention in Geneva for allegedly sedating and abusing his wife for years and sharing videos of the abuse online. Investigators tracked him down thanks to an undercover investigation by a journalist.

The man has been in pre-trial detention in Geneva since the end of May 2025; he is facing charges of rape and sexual assault. He was exposed by Canadian investigative journalist Avery Haines, who had been active on social media for months and had spoken to dozens of men under a false identity. She shares her findings in an interview with CH Media.

During her undercover investigation on a porn site, Haines discovered dozens of videos of a woman who appeared to be unconscious. Haines contacted the person responsible for the footage using a false identity. During their email correspondence, the man revealed his place of residence and first name, provided details of his occupation and described how he had drugged his wife and filmed her. Following further investigation, Haines handed over her findings and the email correspondence to Geneva police, who later arrested the man. He is presumed innocent.

A few months ago, Haines spoke to the wife. Haines says: “Women like Gisèle Pelicot [in France] and the women in the Untersiggenthal case in Switzerland, who speak out publicly, are incredibly brave. But we must also understand that not every victim can take this path.” The woman in this case wanted to be able to heal in private. “And there is nothing shameful about that.”