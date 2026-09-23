The Senate showed some spine when it came to handling UBS. The major Swiss bank will have to back 90% of its holdings abroad with Common Equity Tier 1 capital.

Today, the Senate decided on the capital backing of UBS’s foreign investments. How far the future regulation in the Banking Act should go was hotly disputed. At the beginning of the week, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti once again publicly defended himself against what he considered to be too strict requirements.

But the Senate followed the line of Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter. It is a matter of drawing the right lessons from the collapse of Credit Suisse, said the Keller-Sutter before the Senate.

“With good regulation, a bank must be able to withstand bad management,” she argued. Banks should not simply be able to pass on their losses to taxpayers. The finance minister and the Federal Council wanted systemically important banks to back foreign subsidiaries with 100% Common Equity Tier 1 capital in the future.

The Senate reduced this rate to 90% today. But this is a much tougher capital regime than UBS wanted. The bank had been lobbying intensively for months. Now the ball is in the House of Representatives’ court. The tug-of-war between Paradeplatz Zurich and Bundesplatz Bern, between the bank boss and the Federal Council, is thus entering the next round.