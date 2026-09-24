Switzerland, a country for pensioners? Yes, but less so than in the past. In the Global Retirement Index, which measures people’s well-being after the end of their working lives, Switzerland slips to fourth place in 2026, having ranked first in 2024 and third in 2025.

The top three positions in the ranking compiled by asset manager Natixis Investment are occupied by Norway, followed by Ireland and the Netherlands. Experts at the French financial institution base their assessments on sub-indices covering pension finances, material well-being, health and quality of life.

Switzerland performs particularly well in health, climbing three places this year to second position behind Luxembourg. In terms of life expectancy, it even ranks first, as Blick points out. The downside is healthcare costs. Thirty-nine per cent of respondents in Switzerland cite them as their greatest financial burden, compared with a global average of 27%.

The sharpest decline for Switzerland comes in the category of material well-being, where it ranks 15th. The study specifically points to a worsening labour market situation following US tariffs and the strong Swiss franc. In terms of pensioners’ quality of life, the Switzerland ranks eighth. It has also slipped from second to third place in the pension finances sub-index, which measures the economic strength, macroeconomic stability and institutional security of the environment in which retirees live and receive their benefits.