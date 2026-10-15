Thanks to AI, legal laypeople can suddenly appear to become experts. But for courts, this means one thing above all – more work.

Have you ever turned to AI to write a difficult email? ChatGPT and similar such tools can turn a few simple thoughts into eloquent texts without requiring much knowledge of the content. The legal system in Zurich is now feeling the effects of this too, as the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) reports today.

Judge André Moser, president of the canton’s administrative court, tells the paper how he used to get “linguistically clumsy letters”, some handwritten. Today, he increasingly receives page-long, linguistically flawless texts. The polished legal German sounds professional, but the complaints are unnecessarily long and peppered with numerous irrelevant arguments, he adds. Some contain unfounded accusations and can trigger additional procedural steps. Yet the court must read and examine all these texts – right down to the last footnote.

Why not simply use AI for this too? “It cannot be that in the end it comes down to AI against AI,” Moser says. Official secrecy rules also prohibit the use of regular AI tools, although there are efforts to create a protected AI environment. Meanwhile, anyone who uses AI to write a particularly hefty complaint also risks a hefty bill: in two cases, the Zurich administrative court has already imposed increased procedural fees – in one case, over CHF3,000 ($3,620).