Switzerland and the EU: So close and yet so far
Dear reader,
There is one topic in Swiss politics that guarantees heated discussions: Switzerland’s relations with the European Union. This autumn there will be plenty of opportunities for heated debate as parliament is currently debating the future bilateral treaty package with the EU.
Such emotional debates are rare in Switzerland. Strong feelings do appear in political speeches and some theatre is part of politics – but in the debate about the EU, the depth of feeling is genuine. The fact that the EU triggers such emotion is ironic, as Brussels is considered by many as a faceless and bureaucratic behemoth.
It is especially baffling because Swiss politicians are not discussing a new treaty but the continuation of the bilateral path with the EU that Switzerland has been following for decades. For some, this is the pillar of Swiss prosperity and quality of life (the EU is Switzerland’s most important economic and political partner). For others, it is nothing less than a colonial treaty to suppress Switzerland (and an attack on the country’s direct democracy and political system).
Regardless of the debates in Switzerland, one thing is certain: from Brussels’ point of view, Switzerland has a special role because of its neutrality, but it is largely regarded as a reliable partner. The EU does not enjoy such a good relationship with all non-EU countries in Europe. Overall, the Swiss-EU relationship is very good and runs very deep.
This, in turn, allows Switzerland to appear more independent. The antagonism to the EU has fuelled many a political career in recent decades and is part of the political identity of both right-wing politicians and left-wing trade unionists. If the EU did not exist, it would have to be invented for Swiss politics.
Another punch line is that the situation is exactly the opposite with the EU. Switzerland may cause the EU some trouble and even prompt accusations of cherry-picking but there is one thing Switzerland does not do in Brussels: generate strong emotions.
Do you live in the EU and do you agree with me? As always, you can write to me on giannis.mavris@swissinfo.ch
Best regards,
Giannis Mavris
P.S. If you find the newsletter useful, please feel free to forward it to others – you can subscribe here.
The latest articles on geopolitics
More
Inside Geneva: who will defend the International Criminal Court?
More
Exploitation and misinformation hinder DRC Ebola response
More
Paper trail shows how Switzerland negotiated with Taliban
More
How Trump’s magnet fixation puts Swiss high-tech industry in tough spot
More
Swiss drone defence: ‘We’re flying partly blind’
Click here for our overview page on geopolitics.
Popular Stories
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.