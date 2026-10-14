Have you experienced problems with your Swiss driving licence while living abroad?

Moving abroad from Switzerland involves a lot of paperwork. But there’s one thing that can easily be overlooked: your driving licence.

Have you encountered any difficulties with your Swiss driving licence since moving abroad? Perhaps it wasn’t recognised in your new country, you were fined for failing to hand it in to the Swiss authorities, or you had to retake your driving test. Or have you faced problems with a vehicle you brought with you from Switzerland?

What has changed for you since moving abroad? Share your experiences with us.

Tell us about your adventures – whether amusing, frustrating or downright bewildering! 😉

(Your comments may be used in an article.)