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Have you experienced problems with your Swiss driving licence while living abroad?

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Emigration, returning to Switzerland, family, education, pensions, banking, insurance... I care about Swiss people living abroad and inform them about the issues that concern them. Passionate about languages and cultures, my career path took a short turn through marketing and assistant work before crossing the road into journalism, in a job that allows me to converse with people from all over the world.

Moving abroad from Switzerland involves a lot of paperwork. But there’s one thing that can easily be overlooked: your driving licence.

Have you encountered any difficulties with your Swiss driving licence since moving abroad? Perhaps it wasn’t recognised in your new country, you were fined for failing to hand it in to the Swiss authorities, or you had to retake your driving test. Or have you faced problems with a vehicle you brought with you from Switzerland?

What has changed for you since moving abroad? Share your experiences with us.

Tell us about your adventures – whether amusing, frustrating or downright bewildering! 😉

(Your comments may be used in an article.)

Join the conversation!

Contributions must adhere to our guidelines. If you have questions or wish to suggest other ideas for debates, please, get in touch!
Ruedi Buehlmann
glunggi69@yahoo.de
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.

I drove in Kenya for 20 years with my Swiss driving licence (the blue one). Whenever the police asked me, I told them it was valid internationally. After that, I took the test: two hand signals and a 50-metre drive. When I mentioned that this was because of the licence I’ve held since 1964, my houseboy and girlfriend said, ‘No, we didn’t have to do any more than that either.’ So it never ceases to amaze me that there aren’t more accidents.

Ich bin in Kenya 20 Jahre mit dem Schweizer Ausweis (Blauer Lappen) gefahren. Wenn die Polizei mich gefragt hat, sagte ich der sei Internation gültig. Danach machte ich die Prüfung 2 Signale und 50 Meter fahren. Als ich meinte, dass es wegen dem Ausweis den ich schon seit 1964 besitze, meinten mein Hausboy und Freundin, nein wir haben auch nicht mehr gemacht. Damit wundert es mich immer wieder, dass es nicht mehr Ufaelle gibt.

K
Kawesohoe
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.

In 2004, I moved to Vorarlberg in Austria. I asked the police how long I had to get my driving licence reissued. They said one year. After a year, it emerged that Austria was to introduce the ‘credit card driving licence’ in three months’ time. So I waited another three months. I have now contacted the relevant authorities and had my driving licence converted. I was told that the DEADLINE for the conversion would have been 6 MONTHS and that I should actually be attending driving school now to take a NEW driving test. That’s what can happen when you try to do everything by the book and ask the RIGHT people.

2004 wanderte ich nach Vorarlberg Österreich aus. Bei der Polizei fragte ich nach wie lange ich Zeit habe den Führerschein umzuschreiben. Antwort 1 Jahr. Nach einem Jahr wurde bekannt das Österreich in drei Monaten den "Kreditkarten Fahrausweis" eingeführt wird. Also habe ich nochmals drei Monate zugewartet. Nun habe ich mich bei der Behörde gemeldet und meinFahrausweis umschreiben lassen. Mir wurde mitgeilt das die FRIST für die Umschreibung 6 MONATE gewesen wäre und ich eigentlich jetzt in die Fahrschule gehen müsste mit einer NEUEN Farhprüfung. So kann es gehen wenn man alles recht machen will und die RICHTIGEN Personen fragt.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR