‘Part of warfare’: Russian involvement in Swiss neutrality debates

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The British historian and propaganda expert Ian Garner dissects Russian statements around the September 27 vote on the “neutrality initiative”.

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Vera Leysinger My work focuses on multimedia content formats. I produce videos and photos for SWI swissinfo.ch's various online channels and work as a picture editor. I hold a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Production and completed an apprenticeship as a mediamatician. Benjamin von Wyl As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society. Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Die russische Einflussnahme im Abstimmungskampf Original Read more: Die russische Einflussnahme im Abstimmungskampf

Français fr L’ingérence russe dans la campagne de votation Read more: L’ingérence russe dans la campagne de votation

>> Read more about Russia’s involvement in the campaign in our feature article:

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More Information wars Swiss democracy in the crosshairs of Russian propaganda This content was published on The vote on the neutrality initiative saw open interference by Russia – as well as covert operations, Swiss authorities say. Read more: Swiss democracy in the crosshairs of Russian propaganda

>> Disinformation about Switzerland and its neutrality was already circulating online in 2025:

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More Information wars Fake news spread abroad about Switzerland is a liability This content was published on False claims about Swiss neutrality are circulating internationally. Switzerland needs to do more to ensure that other countries do not have a false image of the country. A Swissinfo analysis. Read more: Fake news spread abroad about Switzerland is a liability

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