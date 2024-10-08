Swiss national injured in attack on Beirut building

A Swiss national was slightly injured following an attack on a building in Beirut, Swiss media agency Keystone-ATS learned on Tuesday.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is monitoring this case as part of its consular protection, it said, without giving further details for reasons of “data and personal protection”.

Around 1,200 Swiss nationals are currently registered with the Swiss embassy in Lebanon. This is the only reported injury in recent attacks.

Swiss nationals are being asked to leave the country by their own means and at their own expense as the FDFA is not organising any evacuations. The FDFA’s crisis management centre is in contact with those in other countries, according to the department, which did not wish to comment on concrete measures.

Several countries have announced that they are organising evacuations of their nationals since the situation in Lebanon flared up in recent days. France has deployed a military vessel as a “precaution”, while Germany has sent a military aircraft to Beirut. Turkey will be evacuating some 2,000 nationals by sea on Wednesday.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.