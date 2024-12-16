Sanija Ameti speaks publicly for the first time about her eyebrow-raising decision not only to shoot at Jesus and Mary but to put it on social media.

In September Swiss politician Sanija Ameti (pictured), co-president of the pro-European Operation Libero, went to a shooting range, fired a few shots at a picture of the Virgin Mary with baby Jesus and then shared the perforated image on Instagram.

Now, after three months on sick leave, Ameti has broken her silence. In an interview with CH Media, she says the art catalogue with the image had been lying on top of a pile of waste paper and that she had torn out a page without thinking and chosen it as a target for her shooting practice. She was also exhausted, she claimed.

Ameti went on to say that sport shooting helped her to clear her head. Shooting at Mary and Jesus triggered painful memories for her of her brother, who was shot dead in Bosnia before her family fled to Switzerland. Posting the picture on Instagram was her way of dealing with the pain, she said.

After this post, Ameti lost her job at the communications agency Farner. She is a local councillor in Zurich for the Liberal Green Party and wants to remain one, but the president of the Liberal Greens wants to expel her from the party. Operation Libero, on the other hand, stands by her.

– The interview by CH Media via WatsonExternal link (German)